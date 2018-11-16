Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Cops: Greensburg man charged after woman answers door at blood-spattered apartment

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 12:27 p.m.

Greensburg Police serving an arrest warrant Thursday discovered an injured woman in the blood-spattered apartment of the suspect, who was arrested on aggravated assault charges.

Greensburg patrolman Kenneth Burke reported that police went to the apartment of Daniel H. Paine, 32, along the 800 block at the rear of Shearer Street Extension to serve an arrest warrant on a theft charge filed in March by Delmont Police, but a woman with “multiple injuries to her face” answered the door.

The patrolman reported that the woman initially was reluctant to disclose where she suffered the injuries. She said “Paine thought she was getting too mouthy with him” and repeatedly struck her Monday.

Burke summoned Mutual Aid Ambulance and the woman was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital’s trauma center in Monroeville for treatment of multiple injuries.

Burke reported that he saw “blood spatter” and multiple holes in the bedroom wall of the apartment.

Police said Paine was located near the White House Tavern near Mt. Pleasant Street. Burke reported in court documents that Paine told police “the two had gotten into it Monday night” but he “blacked out” and couldn’t remember the details.

Paine was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was ordered to be held in the county prison after he failed to post $50,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing Nov. 29.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

