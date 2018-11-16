Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Irwin to sell Chestnut Street lot

Tribune-Review | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 12:27 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Irwin Borough intends to sell a vacant lot on Chestnut Street which was the site of a building that was demolished by the Westmoreland County Land Bank.

Council approved advertising the sale of 711 Chestnut St., in a 4-3 vote at council’s Nov. 14 meeting. Council members Rick Burdelski, Leslie Savage and Michael Yunn opposed the sale.

Council members said the lot is so small that anyone interested in building a house there would have to seek variances. Neighboring property owners were said not to be interested in acquiring the parcel.

Irwin acquired the lot from the county land bank in August 2017 for $1.

Council did not set a minimum price for the lot, but the borough will retain the right to reject all bids, said Zachary Kansler, borough solicitor.

