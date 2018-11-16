Irwin holds line on taxes; fire chief, borough clash over finances

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Irwin property owners will not pay more in borough real estate taxes in 2019 under a tentative budget that keeps the tax rate at 20 mills, despite a 4 percent spending increase.

Council this week adopted a $3.94 million preliminary budget that is about $160,000 more than the 2018 budget of $3.78 million. The real estate tax levy is forecast to generate $592,752 in revenue.

Valerie Morton, borough manager, said that the borough was able to increase expenditures without raising taxes because it generated more revenue from the collection of property taxes. The borough received more money in the payment of delinquent property taxes than anticipated, she said.

The budget includes a $52,250 salary for Joseph Kachmarek, the new planning and zoning manager hired in August. Kachmarek will be paid $40,000 to start the year but will receive pay raises as he earns certifications to conduct building inspections, Morton said.

The borough has taken a different approach to funding the fire department, budgeting $100,000 to be paid in two installments. The borough will release one-half of the allocation in January and require an audit by June 1 of the fire department’s 2018 finances before releasing the second half of the allocation, Morton said.

The money the borough intends to give the fire department next year is about $24,000 less than the 2018 budgeted amount. Rick Burdelski, council president, said the borough’s allocation for 2019 was based on the department’s actual expenditures this year. The department spent about $106,000 through the first 10 months of the year.

Fire Chief Justin Mochar was irate that the borough withheld money firefighters needed to pay bills until the department gave the borough financial records it wanted for preparing the fire department budget.

“I feel the fire department is being discriminated against by (borough) council. … This is borderline harassment,” Mochar said Wednesday during a fiery exchange with Burdelski. The borough stopped paying certain bills as of Oct. 17, including the cost of repairing fire hall damage caused by a fire truck hitting the building, Mochar said.

Council gave the fire department a check Wednesday to pay for repairing damages to the fire hall, and Mochar said the financial data would be turned over to the borough.

Borough officials asked in August for the fire department’s 2017 tax returns and updated financial statements for 2018.

Councilwoman Leslie Savage said it would be unfair to borough residents if council gave the fire department the same amount of money as in previous years “if your revenue is (going) ‘out of the ceiling.’ ” The fire department had been generating money through patient transfers provided by its ambulance service.

While the fire department was willing to “take some cuts … give some concessions,” Mochar again said the budget cuts may result in “cutting services or selling equipment.”

Council is expected to approve a final budget for 2019 at its Dec. 12 meeting.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.