Westmoreland

New Stanton teen charged with killing mother, brother sent to Allegheny County Jail

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
Jacob Remaley was 14 when police said he shot and killed his mother, Dana, 46, and his brother, Caleb, 8, the morning of Nov. 30, 2016.
A New Stanton teen awaiting trial for the 2016 murders of his mother and young brother will be transferred to the Allegheny County Jail.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani on Friday ordered Jacob Remaley, 16, moved from Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield, the county’s juvenile detention center, where he has been held since his arrest nearly two years ago. The judge ordered Remaley be lodged in the youthful offender pod at the Allegheny County Jail.

“Upon reaching the age of 18, the minor shall be transferred back to the Westmoreland County Prison pending the outcome of the pending adult charges …,” the judge wrote.

Remaley was 14 when he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for Nov. 30, 2016, shooting deaths of his mother, Dana Remaley, 46, and his 8-year-old brother Caleb.

This week, the judge rejected a defense request to have Remaley’s criminal case transferred to juvenile court, where if found guilty he could not be held in custody beyond his 21st birthday. The judge ruled Remaley should be prosecuted as an adult, where he could be subjected to decades in prison if convicted of the charged offenses.

The defense has claimed Remaley suffers from mental illness and multiple personalities, including a figure named “Wrath” who directed him to kill his mother and brother. A date for Remaley’s trial has not been scheduled.

As part of his transfer order, the judge ruled that Remaley is ineligible to for bail or any pretrial release from jail pending his murder trial.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

