Power crews working to restore electricity across Western Pennsylvania

Both West Penn Power and Duquesne Light are telling customers that don’t have power that some won’t regain electric service until Sunday evening or night, and suggest that others may have to wait longer.

Residents in more than 33,000 homes in Western Pennsylvania were still without power at noon on Saturday. Many have been without power since Thursday night or early Friday.

Rain and snow that fell Thursday and early Friday felled trees and power lines across the region.

Duquesne Light called it the worst storm for damages in eight years.

West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said most customers will have their power restored by 11:30 Sunday night, but some could remain in the dark a little longer because of new outages that continue to crop up.

He said trees coated with ice and snow were still falling Friday night and early Saturday, knocking down more power lines. Leaves weighted down by ice and wind that picked up Friday night compounded the problem, he said.

One lineman had his truck blocked by falling trees as he was making repairs and had to cut away branches to get the truck out, Meyers said.

“We’re still getting new outages,” he said. “Sometime customers that were back on are out again.”

Most outages in Butler County

Crews are working to restore power to nearly 27,500 customers, with many of those in Butler County. There are a number of pockets of at least 50 customers without power along the Interstate 79 corridor north of Franklin Township.

Duquesne Light’s message to customers that was updated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday states that most can expect power to be restored by Saturday night and the majority of the remaining customers by “early Sunday evening.”

Overnight, Duquesne Light crews restored service to about 3,000 customers in their service area, but about 6,000 remain without power as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The highest concentrations of Duquesne Light customers without power were about 560 in the Ross Township area and a little more than 800 in the Hampton area.

Smaller groups of customers are in the dark in Westmoreland and Washington counties.

Both Duquesne Light and West Penn Power said they increased staffing and were sending additional crews to the affected areas.

