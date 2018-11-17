Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Power crews working to restore electricity across Western Pennsylvania

Bob Bauder and Patrick Varine | Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, 8:24 a.m.
A tree is down on power lines along West Starz Road in West Deer on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
A tree is down on power lines along West Starz Road in West Deer on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

Both West Penn Power and Duquesne Light are telling customers that don’t have power that some won’t regain electric service until Sunday evening or night, and suggest that others may have to wait longer.

Residents in more than 33,000 homes in Western Pennsylvania were still without power at noon on Saturday. Many have been without power since Thursday night or early Friday.

Rain and snow that fell Thursday and early Friday felled trees and power lines across the region.

Duquesne Light called it the worst storm for damages in eight years.

West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said most customers will have their power restored by 11:30 Sunday night, but some could remain in the dark a little longer because of new outages that continue to crop up.

He said trees coated with ice and snow were still falling Friday night and early Saturday, knocking down more power lines. Leaves weighted down by ice and wind that picked up Friday night compounded the problem, he said.

One lineman had his truck blocked by falling trees as he was making repairs and had to cut away branches to get the truck out, Meyers said.

“We’re still getting new outages,” he said. “Sometime customers that were back on are out again.”

Most outages in Butler County

Crews are working to restore power to nearly 27,500 customers, with many of those in Butler County. There are a number of pockets of at least 50 customers without power along the Interstate 79 corridor north of Franklin Township.

Duquesne Light’s message to customers that was updated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday states that most can expect power to be restored by Saturday night and the majority of the remaining customers by “early Sunday evening.”

Overnight, Duquesne Light crews restored service to about 3,000 customers in their service area, but about 6,000 remain without power as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The highest concentrations of Duquesne Light customers without power were about 560 in the Ross Township area and a little more than 800 in the Hampton area.

Smaller groups of customers are in the dark in Westmoreland and Washington counties.

Both Duquesne Light and West Penn Power said they increased staffing and were sending additional crews to the affected areas.

Bob Bauder and Patrick Varine are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BobBauder. Reach Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me