Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg holds annual holiday parade

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, 5:18 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Girl Scouts dressed as the cookies they go door-to-door selling. Greensburg firefighters in tight formation, their crisp, cream-colored suits standing out against the gray pavement.

And more Santa hats than you could count.

The annual Greensburg Holiday Parade started around noon Saturday, with crowds lining North Main Street to cheer and grab one of many handfuls of candy flying through the air.

The customary lineup of fire trucks made their way down the street, including a 1949 Seagrave from the Greensburg VFD, decked out in wreaths.

Amy McGowan has been part of the parade as a member of the VFW Post 33 Ladies Auxiliary for more than a decade.

“I love watching the kids chase after the candy, and I really love the camaraderie,” McGowan said.

As their mother smiled and watched, Devon and Nolan Mannas of Greensburg scrambled to grab all of the candy at their feet, as their curly white Santa beards flapped in the wind.

The parade even featured a handful of llamas courtesy of the Mountain View 4-H Club, whose members also breed sheep and goats.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

People line the sidewalk prior to the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade pass on Nov. 17, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People line the sidewalk prior to the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade pass on Nov. 17, 2018.
Abbie Bayerle, 9, of Delmont waits to step off at the Greensburg Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, with two of the llamas she helps raise with fellow members of the Mountain View 4-H Club.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Abbie Bayerle, 9, of Delmont waits to step off at the Greensburg Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, with two of the llamas she helps raise with fellow members of the Mountain View 4-H Club.
People watch as participants in the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade pass on Nov. 17, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People watch as participants in the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade pass on Nov. 17, 2018.
Charlotte Egidi, 5, of Morgantown W. Va., takes shelter under a blanket during the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade on Nov. 17, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Charlotte Egidi, 5, of Morgantown W. Va., takes shelter under a blanket during the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade on Nov. 17, 2018.
The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Marching Unit lines up prior to the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade on Nov. 17, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Marching Unit lines up prior to the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade on Nov. 17, 2018.
The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Marching Unit participates in the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade on Nov. 17, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Marching Unit participates in the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade on Nov. 17, 2018.
The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Marching Unit lines up prior to the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade on Nov. 17, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Marching Unit lines up prior to the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade on Nov. 17, 2018.
People watch as participants in the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade pass on Nov. 17, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People watch as participants in the City of Greensburg’s 27th Annual Holiday Parade pass on Nov. 17, 2018.
Devon Mannas, 2, and brother Nolan Mannas, 4, of Greensburg, show off their Santa beards at the Greensburg Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Devon Mannas, 2, and brother Nolan Mannas, 4, of Greensburg, show off their Santa beards at the Greensburg Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Related Content
Hundreds turn out for Tarentum-Brackenridge Christmas parade featuring Michelle Wright — and Santa
For the first time in recent memory the Tarentum-Brackenridge Christmas parade went off without a drop of rain, snow or ice. Dozens of community groups, performers ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me