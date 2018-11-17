Greensburg holds annual holiday parade

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Girl Scouts dressed as the cookies they go door-to-door selling. Greensburg firefighters in tight formation, their crisp, cream-colored suits standing out against the gray pavement.

And more Santa hats than you could count.

The annual Greensburg Holiday Parade started around noon Saturday, with crowds lining North Main Street to cheer and grab one of many handfuls of candy flying through the air.

The customary lineup of fire trucks made their way down the street, including a 1949 Seagrave from the Greensburg VFD, decked out in wreaths.

Amy McGowan has been part of the parade as a member of the VFW Post 33 Ladies Auxiliary for more than a decade.

“I love watching the kids chase after the candy, and I really love the camaraderie,” McGowan said.

As their mother smiled and watched, Devon and Nolan Mannas of Greensburg scrambled to grab all of the candy at their feet, as their curly white Santa beards flapped in the wind.

The parade even featured a handful of llamas courtesy of the Mountain View 4-H Club, whose members also breed sheep and goats.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.