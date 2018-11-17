Pitt Greensburg 'Into the Streets' program emphasizes community service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Louise Greene loves reading John Grisham’s novels.

But if there was a new one in the library stacks at Weatherwood Manor in Hempfield, Greene was going to have a tough time finding it.

“It was a big mess,” Greene said of the small library at the senior assisted-living facility, where returned books were placed anywhere there was space on a shelf.

After Saturday, the former preschool and first-grade teacher will have no trouble finding her favorite author, after a group of 22 University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg students helped organize and alphabetize the library.

The service project is part of the university’s “Into the Streets” program, according to sophomore Madeline Jackson of Avella.

“We sign up for community service projects throughout the region,” Jackson said. “It really means a lot to me and I think to other students. They can bond over it and they can see the difference they’re making.”

Loraine Slonacher, temporary activities coordinator at Weatherwood, was initially contacted by Al Thiel, UPG’s director for the student center and student involvement.

“We were chosen by several different groups,” Slonacher said. “One came in and did a craft with residents, and another came and did a sing-a-long.”

Slonacher said she enjoys bringing young people to Weatherwood to interact with residents.

“They were talking, asking about the residents and discussing what they were doing in school,” she said. “It really means a lot to the residents.”

It was certainly a positive development for Greene, who is looking forward to finding the next Grisham or Nicholas Sparks book without much searching.

“It’s really looking nice,” she said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.