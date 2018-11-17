Westmoreland happenings: Nov. 21 and beyond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fundraisers

• Ligonier Country Market’s 11th annual Christmas Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Ligonier Valley YMCA, 110 W. Church St. Market will feature nearly 85 LCM vendors who must “Make It, Bake It, or Grow It” to participate. Details: ligoniercountrymarket.com.

• Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society will host a Handbag Blowout sale, 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 27-28, Little Shop corridor, Excela Latrobe Hospital. Items include designer handbags, wallets, tote bags, briefcases and luggage.

• Latrobe Business and Professional Women holiday shopping extravaganza, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 29, Christ Our Shepherd Center, 2900 Seminary Drive, Greensburg. Cost: $10, includes appetizer buffet, beverages and door prizes. Details: 724-875-4958 or latrobebpw.org.

• Old-fashioned Italian Christmas event, 6 p.m. Nov. 29, Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, Crabtree, to benefit Excela Health Hospice. Tickets: $75, includes glass of house wine, appetizer station, Italian buffet and homemade cookies. Entertainment includes photo booth and musical selections by Adam Fitz. Basket raffle and 50-50. Reservations by Nov. 20: 724-689-1800.

Classes/programs

• December classes at YWCA Westmoreland County’s Technology Center, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg: Microsoft Excel 2016 - beginners; Microsoft Word 2016 - intermediate; Windows 10, Smartphones/Tablets, Technology Q&A. Details or schedule: 724-834-9390.

• Disney family trivia night, 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St. Free event for ages 7 and older. Details: 724-547-3850.

Special events

• Downtown West Newton Inc. will host Miracle on Main Street — Light Up Night festival “Elf on a Shelf,” 3-8:30 p.m. Saturday , Main and Second streets, West Newton.

Trips

• West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., will host a bus trip to Meadows Casino departing at 10 a.m. and returning 5 p.m. Dec. 3 from Bible Alliance Church parking lot, Mt. Pleasant Road, Turkeytown. Cost: $25, includes driver tip, $20 free play and $5 lunch. Details: 724-872-4976.

Church events

• Substance Addiction Ministry group for addicts and family members, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, St. Agnes Convent, 11400 Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon. Regular meetings are the third Wednesday of each month. Details: 412-337-7455.

• The Christian Church, 212 S. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, offers free lunches to the community every second and fourth Monday of the month. The next lunch will be served 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nov. 26.

• Drop N Shop, drop the kids off for some Christmas fun while you do your shopping, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1, No Walls Ministries, 214 Church St., New Alexandria. Free event for ages 3 and up. Register: 724-668-8576 or nowallspgh.org.

