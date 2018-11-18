Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Derry, Ligonier Valley football fall short in quest for district titles

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Ligonier Valley wide receiver Aaron Tutino takes a pass from John Caldwell down the sideline for a touchdown with 1:27 to play in the first quarter against Richland during the PIAA District 6 Class 2A Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. Ligonier Valley leads 12-7 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley wide receiver Aaron Tutino takes a pass from John Caldwell down the sideline for a touchdown with 1:27 to play in the first quarter against Richland during the PIAA District 6 Class 2A Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. Ligonier Valley leads 12-7 at halftime.
Derry senior Jordan Baum carries the WPIAL runner-up trophy from the field after a 42-19 loss to Aliquippa in the Class 3A championship game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Derry senior Jordan Baum carries the WPIAL runner-up trophy from the field after a 42-19 loss to Aliquippa in the Class 3A championship game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Aliquippa’s Zuriah Fisher wraps up Derry’s Justin Flack during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Aliquippa’s Zuriah Fisher wraps up Derry’s Justin Flack during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.

Updated 4 hours ago

Derry football players did not wear sleeves on a cold Saturday afternoon at Heinz Field.

The reason: two parts blue-collar toughness, one part team custom.

Had the Trojans worn sleeves, they wouldn’t have had any magic up them this time.

A rough start put Derry behind early, and the team gave away six turnovers in a 42-19 loss to vaunted Aliquippa in the WPIAL Class 3A championship on the North Shore.

The Trojans’ thrilling season is done at 11-2 after they reached the district final for the first time in Derry Area history.

“It was a storybook season,” senior running back Colton Nemcheck said. “It just had one flaw: We didn’t get the result we wanted.”

Aliquippa (12-1) won its 17th WPIAL title in its 11th consecutive trip to the championship game.

Derry, which rallied from a 19-point deficit in the semifinals to down North Catholic, 36-29, could not summon sparks this time in front of hundreds of fans, who showed up early to tailgate and stayed after to console the players.

“It was very hard to overcome (the rough start),” Derry coach Tim Sweeney said. “We dug ourselves in a hole and never came out of it.”

Later Saturday night, two-and-a-half hours to the east in Altoona, Ligonier Valley had its run of District 6 titles come to an end.

The two-time reigning district champion Rams dropped a 21-12 decision to top-seeded Richland at Mansion Park.

Ligonier Valley, the Heritage Conference champion, finished its season 12-1.

Aaron Tutino scored on a 1-yard pass from Sam Sheeder, and a 56-yard pass from John Caldwell would give the Rams a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. Richland (13-0), however, scored 21 unanswered points to seal the win.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me