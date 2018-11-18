Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Classes to begin Dec. 4 at new Latrobe Elementary

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 11:48 p.m.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Latrobe Elementary students finally will get to settle into their new school Dec. 4, after taking a day off to allow teachers to move in first.

Construction delays held up opening the new two-story school, which was supposed to have been ready for the current academic year.

The school board this week approved an early dismissal for all students Nov. 30 and a day off Dec. 3 for Latrobe Elementary students only. That will allow time for the staff to move to the new building at Ligonier and Cedar streets from the existing, aging school several blocks away on Ligonier.

“We’re in the home stretch,” Superintendent Judith Swigart said of the elementary project. “It’s exciting.

“It’s been quite the haul from August until now. Not meeting that completion date certainly threw us for a loop.”

Work on the new school is 99.9 percent complete, according to Kurt Thomas, the district’s director of operations and planning.

District officials hoped that the new elementary building would open in November for about 800 students in grades K through 6, but Thomas said they decided to adopt a more measured pace and take extra time to ensure all details were in place before welcoming the students.

“It made sense,” he said. “We weren’t rushing ourselves and making the first experience for our students uncomfortable.”

Tasks that remain, he said, include cleaning the school interior, assembling furniture, moving teacher supplies from the existing building and getting Internet and phone service online.

In a letter sent Tuesday to affected families, Principal Sherri Holler said the school’s phone and fax numbers will remain unchanged at the new building, as will bus routes and schedules. Arrival and dismissal procedures will be forthcoming for students who walk to school or get a ride from a parent or guardian, she said.

Thomas said Latrobe Elementary teachers have “basically been living out of a suitcase,” keeping at hand only necessary instructional materials. The school board agreed to allow the teachers an extra personal day to make up for the time they will devote to the move.

Excess moisture levels that interfered with flooring bonding material were among construction setbacks. Construction site manager George Dickerson said the final pieces of terrazzo flooring were installed Tuesday in a hallway, just days after a soft surface was installed at an outdoor playground.

Paving has been completed, including a porous play surface that will allow rain to penetrate to the ground.

Highlights of the new school include a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) classroom, improved room acoustics, updated climate controls, use of LED and natural lighting and flexible learning spaces such as an outdoor courtyard.

The building’s design will provide an enhanced learning environment and efficient operations and maintenance that will save the district money, Thomas said.

“What a wonderful statement for our community, what a beautiful facility,” school director Dr. Michael Zorch said of the new school.

A community open house is planned for sometime after the Dec. 4 move-in.

The delay in the school’s opening has pushed back the sale of the existing school to Robindale Energy Services. The Latrobe-based company has agreed to pay $450,000 for the building, with the intent of renovating it to serve as a larger headquarters.

District Solicitor Ned Nakles said the company has “already done a lot of work, a lot of planning. They’ve started to work on permits with the city. They’ve been wonderful partners in this transition.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

