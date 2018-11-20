WCCC offers free manufacturing, culinary training

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County officials have frequently cited a lack of skilled laborers in the local economy, so any chance to build up a pool of talent in that area is welcome.

With that goal in mind, Westmoreland County Community College will offer free hands-on, accelerated training programs for the unemployed, underemployed, and those who have barriers to employment and education starting Nov. 26.

Westmoreland’s micro-credential training programs prepare successful participants for entry-level positions in either manufacturing or food service with the goal of creating a pool to help local employers find qualified employees.

Individuals interested in the manufacturing field will have the opportunity to gain 80 hours of basic welding experience with the option for American Welding Society certification and/or 40 hours of basic machining after completing a nine-day pre-employment program. Offered at no cost to the student, participants will gain entry-level skills valued in the manufacturing field and can obtain up to eight micro-credentials from Westmoreland, including AC/DC electrical and mechanical drive systems, basic computers, blueprint reading and shop math, hydraulic systems, intro to LEAN manufacturing, and spill prevention/hazardous material awareness. Additionally, students can earn industry-recognized training from the American Heart Association (Heartsaver CPR/First Aid certification) and OSHA 10-hour safety training.

Those classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Westmoreland Advanced Technology Center, formerly the Sony plant in Mt. Pleasant.

For those who prefer to begin a career in the culinary field, a 50-hour training program is available to individuals seeking entry-level employment in the food service industry, with an option for ServSafe certification. Hosted at the Youngwood campus over the course of 10 evenings, students in the program will learn basic food preparation, basic knife safety, and will have the opportunity to test for the industry-recognized ServSafe certification.

Those classes are from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at WCCC’s Youngwood campus.

The final class sessions begin Nov. 26 with limited seating availability. The training is funded through a $470,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Innovation Fund through the Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Development Board.

For more, or to reserve a seat, call Adam Margovic at 724-925-8478 or email margovica@westmoreland.edu .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.