Westmoreland

Derry woman thankful for help in building better life

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Erica Stouffer chats with her daughter, Isabella, before dinner Tuesday. In 2006, Stouffer enrolled at Westmoreland County Community College through a state grant program. Isabella would accompany her to school for day care, hanging on to her mom’s rolling backpack for a ride. “I’d be waving to everyone that walked past,” said Isabella, now 12.
Erica Stouffer sits with her daughter, Isabella, 12, while having dinner on Tuesday evening, Nov. 20, 2018 at their home in Derry Township. Stouffer is a single mother and a recipient of the Mothers Making More program which helps single mothers return to school. Stouffer graduated from Seton Hill in 2017 and is now working as a youth specialist.
Isabella helps her mom get ready for dinner in their new home in Derry Township.
Erica Stouffer makes dinner while her daughter, Isabella, 12, waits at the table Tuesday evening, Nov. 20, 2018 at their home in Derry Township. Stouffer is a single mother and a recipient of the Mothers Making More program which helps single mothers return to school. Stouffer graduated from Seton Hill in 2017 and is now working as a youth specialist.
Erica Stouffer listens to stories about school from her daughter, Isabella, 12, while having dinner on Tuesday evening, Nov. 20, 2018 at their home in Derry Township. Stouffer is a single mother and a recipient of the Mothers Making More program which helps single mothers return to school. Stouffer graduated from Seton Hill in 2017 and is now working as a youth specialist.
Erica Stouffer enjoys dinner Tuesday with her daughter, Isabella, 12, at their new home in Derry Township. Stouffer is a single mother and a recipient of the Mothers Making More program, which helps single mothers return to school. Stouffer graduated from Seton Hill in 2017 and is working as a youth specialist.
It’s been quite the year for Erica Stouffer. In March, she got a full-time job. Two months later, she bought a home in Derry Township.

And she got off public assistance — a goal the 32-year-old had been working toward for years.

Everything finally fell into place because of Stouffer’s hard work to better her life. But she plays it off.

“I don’t know, it’s just happening,” she said, laughing. “If it wasn’t for the people who are part of the programs, and the programs themselves … I would not be where I’m at today.”

The multitude of publicly-funded services in Pennsylvania are a large part of why Stouffer has succeeded in earning a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hill University and buying her first home. She was among about 13 percent of Pennsylvanians living in poverty a few years ago. But with the help of mentors and her strong will, Stouffer won Westmoreland Community Action’s self-sufficiency award in 2018.

Her path is one many on assistance want to emulate, said Tay Waltenbaugh, CEO of Westmoreland Community Action. The agency worked with 8,000 people in 2017, 83 percent of whom made $25,000 or less and needed extra help to support families. About 75 percent of those helped had some kind of employment, but more than half had only a high school diploma, its equivalent or less.

Pressing on

Stouffer’s story started in 2005, when she was 19 and pregnant with Isabella. Health complications after the pregnancy stymied her ability to work, and the pair had to get financial help from the government.

“I was wary about it,” Stouffer recalled. “I didn’t really want to have to do that.”

In 2006, the Derry Area graduate enrolled at Westmoreland County Community College through a state Department of Public Welfare grant program. Isabella accompanied her to school for day care, first hanging on to mom’s rolling backpack for a ride and, later, getting her own with a picture of a lion on it.

“I’d be waving to everyone that walked past,” said Isabella, now 12.

“Everybody thought it was so cute,” Stouffer said.

In 2008, she and Isabella qualified for housing assistance and moved to Greensburg. After a short time living in Cambria County, Stouffer returned to Westmoreland to wrap up in 2014 her associate’s degree in liberal arts at the community college.

But she knew that wasn’t enough.

Stouffer got a scholarship to Seton Hill through Community Action’s Mothers Making More program and graduated in 2017. The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette in March hired her as a youth specialist.

That job, what she’d been working toward for years, made her ineligible for governmental assistance.

“To get off housing assistance, that was a huge risk,” she said. “It’s all about being able to realize what you can do for yourself.”

Enjoying success

Carlotta Paige, manager of the Mothers program, has mentored Stouffer for the last few years. Stouffer is repaying that by offering inspiration to others who are struggling and encouraging them to consider programs that are there to help.

“I think that she wanted to set an example for her daughter,” Paige said. “People currently in the program, they see her as a role model because she has succeeded.”

There were roadblocks and challenges — there still are — but Stouffer’s mindset is what pushed her through. Waltenbaugh said many clients are just like her.

“She’s self-driven,” he said. “She’s had the support. She’s taken advantage of the programs that are there. She wants to improve her life and her family’s life, and she’s done that.”

It’s quiet now at her three-bedroom house, located just outside Latrobe. Stouffer and her daughter have a nice backyard, but that will have to wait until spring. For now, they’ll celebrate their first holiday season in the new place.

“I’m wondering where we’re going to put the tree,” Stouffer said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

