Westmoreland

Homeless man accused of car burglaries in Irwin

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, 11:54 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A 29-year-old homeless man is accused of burglarizing a vehicle in Irwin on Friday night and attempting to break into two others parked in an alley behind the Irwin police station.

Police said the suspect was caught hiding on a hillside behind an apartment building for senior citizens.

Officer William Sombo said he caught the suspect, whose identity was withheld pending his arraignment, “hunkered down behind a shed behind Irwin Manor,” along First Street.

The man’s hiding spot was about a foot from the edge of a 20-foot dropoff, Sombo said.

Sombo said he yelled at the suspect “to show me your hands, show me your hands” and he surrendered without incident.

Police learned of the burglary at about 6:20 p.m. and the suspect was caught within a few minutes, Sombo said.

The suspect had a .38-caliber ammunition cartridge in his pants, but police did not find a weapon in the area despite a search that was aided by Irwin fire department rescue lights, Sombo said.

Chief Roger Pivirotto said he would resume searching the wooded area for a possible weapon on Saturday.

Police said they were notified after the suspect allegedly attempted to burglarize two vehicles parked along Western Avenue, which is behind the police station.

After being confronted by a witness, the suspect went to Fourth Street, where he allegedly burglarized a car near Miller’s Crossing, Sombo said. A cell phone, phone charger and sunglasses were recovered from that theft, police said.

Sombo said he saw the suspect along Western Avenue at about the time Officer Eric Ziska said a burglary witness came to the police station as he was reporting to work. Ziska started down Western Avenue in search of the suspect.

The suspect ran to Irwin Manor, entering the front door and exiting a maintenance door, Sombo said.

“Our concern was that there are elderly people (in Irwin Manor) and their safety was also something we took into consideration,” Pivirotto said.

The suspect was held in the Irwin police station before being transported to the Westmoreland County Prison to await arraignment on burglary and attempted charges on Saturday, Pivirotto said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

