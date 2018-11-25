Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland marriage applications

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

These marriage licenses were filed with the Westmoreland County Register of Wills:

Fred Lee Pritts and Wilma Jean Loucks, both of Dawson.

Charles William Johnson and Veronica Ann Miller, both of Greensburg.

David Michael Baker of Greensburg and Rebecca Marie Thomas of New Stanton.

Brian Maurice Daniels and Trisha Ellise Hellein, both of Watchung, N.J.

Benjamin David Bohinski and Lauren Ann Laughlin, both of North Huntingdon.

Dennis Andrew Sepesy and Victoria Desimone, both of Monessen.

Jarrod William Huska and Jennifer Susanne Hagan, both of Export.

Nicholas Stone Trail of White Hall, Ark., and Hayli Jewel Bryer of Greensburg.

Matthew Michael Miller and Kristy Lynn Obrien, both of Harrison City.

Justin Thomas Lee Machen and Alexandra Rose Brawner, both of New Kensington.

David Reed Brown and Jacqueline Ann Wymard, both of Manor.

Alexander Richmond Malizia and Kamara Lea Nosar, both of Culpeper, Va.

John Martin Hauser and Jennifer Lynn Plack, both of Greensburg.

James Michael ODonnell and Angela Dawn Goldsworthy, both of North Versailles.

Christopher Joseph Patik and Lourin Lee Mitts, both of Mt. Pleasant.

Andrew Cullen Herrman of Bethel Park and Erin Eileen Houseman of Irwin.

Rigoberto Rivera-Fuentes and Alicia Burgos, both of White Oak.

David Stephen Truman and Kimberly Jean Beatty, both of Monessen.

Robert Thomas Reeping and Sarah Lynn Hill, both of Blairsville.

Matthew Ryan Selvoski and Carene Lynn Good, both of West Newton.

Gregory Lyons and Valerie Joy Yurchick, both of West Newton.

