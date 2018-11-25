Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland happenings: Nov. 26 and beyond

Shirley Taft
Shirley Taft | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Scottdale Historical Society Christmas house tour on Dec. 1 will begin at the historic Loucks Homestead, located at 527 North Chestnut St.
Classes/programs

• McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg:

— Bible study, 10 a.m. Wednesday

— Flea market auction, 1 p.m. Thursday

— Bingo, 12:45 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Fridays.

— Exercise classes and lunch offered daily.

Details: 724-837-8832.

• Westmoreland County Community College “Xpress Enrollment,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday , Dec. 15 and Jan. 5 , Youngwood campus and centers in Latrobe, New Kensington, Murrysville, Uniontown and Indiana. Details: westmoreland.edu/xpress.

• Former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt will be featured at Saint Vincent College History Dinner Theater, 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Fred M. Rogers Center, 300 Fraser Purchase road, Unity. Cost: $65 adults, $35 for students with valid ID, $25 for children. Attendees will have the choice of two entrees. Register by Nov. 30: 724-805-2188 or mccarlgallery.org.

Fundraisers

• Flea market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. last Friday each month, Herminie Center for Active Adults, 101 Sewickley Ave. Cost: first table free, $5 for second. Details: 724-446-3282.

• Annual holiday sale, 3-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Greensburg Garden Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Hempfield. Items include mixed swags, kissing balls, wreaths, table arrangements and hanging baskets. Details: 724-837-0245 or greensburggardencenter.net.

• Scottdale Historical Society Christmas house tour, 2-6 p.m. Saturday. West Overton Village & Museums, the Geyer Performing Arts Center and Scottdale Chamber also have events planned in conjunction with the tour. Tour will begin at the Loucks Homestead, 527 N. Chestnut St. Tickets: $15; available at Collections by Marty in Scottdale or scottdalehistoricalsociety.com.

• Toys for Needy Kids Dance, 7 p.m-midnight Saturday, hosted by Norwin Elks 2313, 150 Elk Lane, Manor. Admission is free, but bring toys for a girl or boy. Cash donations to buy toys also accepted. All toys will go to needy children within the community. Music and food will be available.

• Vendor fair sponsored by Trafford PTO, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Trafford Elementary cafeteria, Route 983. Details: 412-916-6201 or rossamimi@yahoo.com.

• Café Art in celebration of The Art of Gifting, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2, Greensburg Art Center/Rowe Gallery, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg. Light refreshments. Details: 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org.

• Excela Health Hospice hosts it annual Hospice Memory Tree, with Parade of Trees on display through Jan. 2 in the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center, Route 30, Greensburg. Tree dedication ceremony, 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Memory Tree donations benefit the Excela Hospice program. Details: 724-689-1653.

Christmas events

• Jeannette Business Association, Recreation Commission and American Legion partnered to have a Christmas Parade “The Sparkle of Christmas” with events beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday . There will will food trucks on Fifth Street, cookie and candy sales inside the Legion. Parade will begin at 7 p.m., after the parade Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be handing out treats at the American Legion for children 12 and under.

Special events

• Christmas party, 3-5 p.m. Dec. 2, St. Michael of the Valley Episcopal Church, Route 381, Rector. Attendees are invited to bring covered dish or dessert and a writing piece to share. Holiday decorations and books will be raffled, and remaining copies of the 2018 Loyalhanna Review will be given away. Details: 724-593-7294 or jgallagher@LHTOT.com.

Trips

• Latrobe AARP bus trip to The Meadows casino, Dec. 6. Cost: $26. Details: 724-539-1815.

Church events

• St. Joseph’s Church, Everson, will sell homemade hard tack candy in fruit or spice flavors. Cost: $5 per bag. For orders, call 724-887-3718 or 724-529-2850.

• Christmas craft and bake sale, noon-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 2, St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 201 E. Main St., Uniontown. Event will feature candy, decorations, Nativity display, raffles and cookbooks. Details: 724-438-6027.

• The Bethlehem Project will hold a Home for the Holidays raffle and sports and leisure ticket, Dec. 16 at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 North Main St., Greensburg. Tickets: $10. The Bethlehem Project aids and assists families facing homelessness in central Westmoreland County. Details: 724-834-3710.

