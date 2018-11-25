Cops: White Oak man charged with child endangerment after argument in Irwin
Irwin Police allege a 4-month-old infant suffered minor injuries during an argument Friday between the child’s mother and estranged father, according to court records.
Joseph P. Haughey Jr., 27, of White Oak, was arraigned Sunday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and criminal mischief. He was released by acting District Judge Charles R. Conway on $150,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing to be scheduled before North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware.
Police reported Haughey was visiting the child at the mother’s residence on Short Street in Irwin about 4:49 p.m. when the incident occurred. During the argument, police allege the child was struck by Haughey’s cellular telephone causing bruises on the infant.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.