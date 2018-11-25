Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Cops: White Oak man charged with child endangerment after argument in Irwin

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 11:00 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Irwin Police allege a 4-month-old infant suffered minor injuries during an argument Friday between the child’s mother and estranged father, according to court records.

Joseph P. Haughey Jr., 27, of White Oak, was arraigned Sunday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and criminal mischief. He was released by acting District Judge Charles R. Conway on $150,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing to be scheduled before North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware.

Police reported Haughey was visiting the child at the mother’s residence on Short Street in Irwin about 4:49 p.m. when the incident occurred. During the argument, police allege the child was struck by Haughey’s cellular telephone causing bruises on the infant.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me