Hunter rescued by boat after slipping into Sewickley Creek

A hunter was rescued by boat Monday afternoon, after he slipped into Sewickley Creek in Sewickley Township.

Two men were hunting when one of them ended up in the creek shortly after 4 p.m. near the 100 block of Lowber Road.

“The victim was pretty much stuck on a hillside on the opposite side of the creek from our access, and from where he was hunting,” said Michael Manley, assistant chief for the Sutersville Volunteer Fire Department. “Bystanders said he somehow slipped into the water, and the current took him to that side of the creek.”

Manley said the creek was running at about five feet deep. The man was able to get out of the water, but had no way to get back across.

“It was just a steep cliff,” Manley said. “There was no way to get down to him from the top, so we had to take the boat across.”

After being assessed by emergency responders, the man was taken to a local hospital.

