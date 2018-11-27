Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Ex-president of Lady Vengeance softball ordered to pay $28K in restitution

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
Brandon May of Mt. Pleasant, leaves East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore's office on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016.
Evan Sanders | Tribune-Review
Brandon May of Mt. Pleasant, leaves East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore's office on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016.

Updated 4 hours ago

A judge has ordered an East Huntingdon man accused of stealing money from a girls softball organization in 2014 to pay nearly $28,000 in restitution to 29 victims.

Brandon K. May, 41, was sentenced Monday to six months on home electronic monitoring and five years of intermediate punishment. He pleaded guilty in August.

Police said May was president and treasurer of the six-team Lady Vengeance Softball Organization during the 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons. He allegedly took money from dues paid by parents of the players to foot his personal bills, county detectives said. He was arrested in February 2016.

An audit of the organization’s checking account showed numerous transactions that were not team-related expenses, police said. May used the money for self-storage units, car payments, a cellphone and restaurant and convenience store purchases, police said in court papers.

Judge Rita Hathaway ordered May pay $5,500 on Monday and at least $800 monthly toward restitution.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

