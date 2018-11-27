Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Cops: Mt. Pleasant woman tried to blame boyfriend for self-inflicted injuries

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 10:24 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A 45-year-old woman cut her arms with a serrated butter knife over the weekened and called police in an unsuccessful attempt to have her boyfriend arrested during a domestic argument, Mt. Pleasant police alleged in court documents.

Instead, police charged Amy L. Garbowsky with criminal trespass, defiant trespass and two counts of simple assault following the incident at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the victim’s Pleasant Manor apartment.

Garbowsky contacted police saying a man had slit her arms with a knife. Police arrived to find Garbowsky, , “holding a rag on the inside of her arm,” yelling at a man inside the apartment, Officer Justin James reported.

Multiple neighbors reported “they heard Garbowsky state that she would cut herself and he would go to jail,” James reported.

Garbowsky’s boyfriend told police that during an argument Garbowsky “struck him with a broken piece of wood with a screw in it.” Police said the boyfriend denied cutting Garbowsky and said the “abrasive wounds” on her arm were self-inflicted. The man had a cut on his arm from the alleged assault, James reported.

The boyfriend’s 9-year-old son also was in the apartment during the altercation and corroborated his father’s story, James wrote in court documents.

Police were called to the apartment earlier Sunday and Garbowsky was removed from the property and instructed not to return, James reported.

Garbowsky was arraigned Monday before acting District Judge Chris Flanigan and ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $5,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled Dec. 6 before Norvelt District Judge Roger Eckels.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

