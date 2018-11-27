Suspect sought for more than a year in Dauphin County robbery, assault arrested in Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A suspect in a 2017 robbery and assault of a woman near Harrisburg was arrested in Greensburg early Sunday after scuffling with city police and repeatedly giving them a fake name during a traffic stop, according to court records.

Jonah G. Germany, 27, formerly of Harrisburg, who told police he was living in Braddock, was arrested about 1:20 a.m. along College Avenue when police were responding to a report of an erratic driver.

Germany was a front-seat passenger in the car driven by an unidentified woman. It was headed toward Jeannette, police said.

Germany was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, providing false information to police and public drunkenness. He was arraigned Monday before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan and ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bail.

Patrolman Garret McNamara wrote in court papers that during the traffic stop, Germany was acting “nervous.” He opened his car door and repeatedly refused to comply with police requests, he said. Germany continually identified himself as “Philip Walker,” McNamara said.

During the stop, McNamara said it was determined Germany was providing a false identity.

Once taken to the police station, Germany continued to resist police directions and attempted to kick officers as he was placed in a holding cell where a search of his clothing was to be conducted, McNamara reported.

After subdued, police found Germany’s identification card concealed in his briefs.

Lower Paxton Township police have sought Germany since July 5, 2017, in the alleged assault and robbery of a woman inside her apartment. Lower Paxton Township is located just outside of Harrisburg.

According to the police department’s website, Germany was driven to the woman’s apartment by a mutual friend. Police report the friend claimed he had left a phone charger at the residence the prior evening and wanted to retrieve it. Police said once inside the home, Germany allegedly followed the homeowner upstairs, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

“A struggle ensued and the victim reported that Germany pinned her against a bed and placed the gun in her face. The victim was able to free herself from Germany’s grasp and lock herself in an adjacent bedroom,” police said on its website.

Germany fled the residence. He is awaiting arraignment in Dauphin County on charges of aggravated assault, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment, according to online court dockets.

Lower Paxton police did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Flanigan scheduled Germany’s preliminary hearing on the Westmoreland County complaints for Dec. 6.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.