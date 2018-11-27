Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Salem Township man accused of abusing dog and threatening woman

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 4:27 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

A Salem Township man threatened to kill a woman Tuesday after she confronted him about physically abusing their dog, state police said.

William E. Cochran, 31, was charged by state troopers from Kiski with cruelty to animals, harassment, making terroristic threats, simple assault and resisting arrest after the 10:30 a.m. incident at Cochran’s home on Hawk Drive.

Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak ordered Cochran held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond.

Trooper Jeffrey Walton reported the woman said she watched a video of Cochran “strike the dog numerous times, pick the dog up and slam it to the ground.” She told police she confronted Cochran and he allegedly threatened “to kill you and the dog.” The victim provided a copy of the video to police, Walton reported.

Cochran attempted to flee when police arrived.

Buczak scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 3.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

