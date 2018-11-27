Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Vandergrift man won't get court-appointed lawyer to continue appeal for killing daughter

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
State police charged Matthew Milisits of Vandergrift with murder on Nov. 28, 2012, for allegedly shaking to death his 8-week-old daughter, Sophia Ludwiczak. Sophia died from brain damage on Nov. 20, 2012.
Submitted
State police charged Matthew Milisits of Vandergrift with murder on Nov. 28, 2012, for allegedly shaking to death his 8-week-old daughter, Sophia Ludwiczak. Sophia died from brain damage on Nov. 20, 2012.

Updated 16 hours ago

A Vandergrift man serving up to 40 years in prison for killing his infant daughter won’t get another court-appointed lawyer as he continues to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway on Tuesday rejected a request from Matthew Milisits to have yet another attorney appointed to his case.

“I absolutely will not. I’ve already appointed three lawyers for you, and you’ve fired all three,” Hathaway said during a hearing in Greensburg.

Milisits, 39, was charged with killing his 2-month-old daughter during a three-hour visit with the child at his home in November 2012. Police said Milisits violently shook the child, who died from injuries she sustained in the assault. He pleaded guilty in 2014 to third-degree murder.

In September, Hathaway rejected Milisits’ latest appeal, saying there was no merit to his contention that he was misled by his privately hired lawyer. Milisits contended he was told he would serve 10 years in prison by pleading guilty to a reduced charged. Prosecutors originally charged Milisits with first-degree murder, a crime that carries a mandatory life prison sentence.

Since his guilty plea, Milisits has fired three lawyers appointed by Hathaway and paid for by taxpayers. Attorney Tim Dawson, who filed Milisits’ latest appeal, was fired in October.

Dawson said although he never met Milisits until Tuesday, he filed appeals on his behalf based on letters and legal matters submitted by his client.

Milisits claimed the appeal filed by Dawson, the third time that Milisits has contested his guilty plea and sentence, was “boiler plate.”

Hathaway told Milisits he will have to serve as his own lawyer should he continue to appeal his case, which is now pending before the state’s Superior Court.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me