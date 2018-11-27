Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Bushy Run to hold children's colonial Christmas party

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 8:33 p.m.
River Young, 4, of Trafford, receives a Christmas tree ornament to hang from her mother, Jessica Young, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, during the Colonial Christmas party at the Bushy Run Battlefield visitor center. Children age 4 to 12 made Christmas ornaments from pine cones to decorate a tree that will be planted on the battlefield grounds at a later date.
Children can sing and dance to traditional Christmas and colonial music and make a variety of Christmas decorations at the Children’s Christmas Party from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Bushy Run Battlefield along Route 993 in Penn Township.

Youngsters will be able to decorate the Bushy Run Christmas tree that will be planted on the battlefield grounds. Participants also will be able to take home a clay ornament that they will decorate. Santa Claus is expected to arrive at the event, as well.

The cost of the program is $5 and participation is limited to 30 children. To make the required reservations, contact Bushy Run Battlefield’s secretary, Marlene Sawayda, at 724-744-4193 or secretary@bushyrunbattlefield.com.

Proceeds go to the preservation and operation of Bushy Run Battlefield.

For more information, visit Bushy Run’s Facebook page or website, www.bushyrunbattlefield.com.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

