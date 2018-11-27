Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Abandoned Penn Twp. house destroyed by fire

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 10:33 p.m.
Fire destroyed a vacant house Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, on Depot Street in Penn Township.
Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review
Fire destroyed a vacant house Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, on Depot Street in Penn Township.
Fire destroyed a vacant house Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, on Depot Street in Penn Township.
Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review
Fire destroyed a vacant house Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, on Depot Street in Penn Township.

Updated 9 hours ago

A Penn Township woman was forced from her home late Tuesday night after the abandoned house next door caught fire.

Township police were the fire-damaged house might fall onto her home and told Janice Kunak of 40 Depot Street that she had to leave her home for the night.

Penn Township officials would inspect the property Wednesday morning, police said.

The house at 38 Depot Street had been in a dilapidated condition for more than 20 years, Kunak said. She said township officials rejected her request in previous years to raze the house. The home’s roof had collapsed.

The property is owned by Geraldine Wiley of Jeannette, according to the Westmoreland County tax map.

Grandview Fire Chief Josh Fordyce said the fire was contained to the front of the building and was caused by an electrical malfunction. Despite being abandoned, the house still had electrical service.

Firefighters from Penn Township and neighboring units were on the scene for more than 90 minutes. The fire was reported at 9:58 p.m.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me