Abandoned Penn Twp. house destroyed by fire

A Penn Township woman was forced from her home late Tuesday night after the abandoned house next door caught fire.

Township police were the fire-damaged house might fall onto her home and told Janice Kunak of 40 Depot Street that she had to leave her home for the night.

Penn Township officials would inspect the property Wednesday morning, police said.

The house at 38 Depot Street had been in a dilapidated condition for more than 20 years, Kunak said. She said township officials rejected her request in previous years to raze the house. The home’s roof had collapsed.

The property is owned by Geraldine Wiley of Jeannette, according to the Westmoreland County tax map.

Grandview Fire Chief Josh Fordyce said the fire was contained to the front of the building and was caused by an electrical malfunction. Despite being abandoned, the house still had electrical service.

Firefighters from Penn Township and neighboring units were on the scene for more than 90 minutes. The fire was reported at 9:58 p.m.

