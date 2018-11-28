Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland Happenings: Nov. 28 and beyond

Shirley Taft
Shirley Taft | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
From the left, Alaina Nuzzo and Charlestron DeGroot pose for a photo. The Mother of Sorrows School students will perform featured roles in the Laurel Ballet’s production of 'The Nutcracker' on Dec. 8 and 9, 2018.From the left, Alaina Nuzzo and Charlestron DeGroot pose for a photo. The Mother of Sorrows School students will perform featured roles in the Laurel Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 8 and 9, 2018.
Submitted photo
From the left, Alaina Nuzzo and Charlestron DeGroot pose for a photo. The Mother of Sorrows School students will perform featured roles in the Laurel Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker" on Dec. 8 and 9, 2018.

Fundraisers

• Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra presents three performances of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker,” featuring the Laurel Ballet, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Tickets: $13 and up. Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org.

• Vendor fair sponsored by Trafford PTO, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Trafford Elementary cafeteria, Route 983. Details: 412-916-6201 or rossamimi@yahoo.com.

• Super bingo, doors open at 12:30 p.m. and bingo at 1:30 Sunday, Jeannette American Legion, 109 S. Fifth St. There will be a 50-50 and lottery wreath.

• Glass City Swing Band will present A Swingin’ Christmas Spectacular, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Greensburg Salem Middle School, 301 N. Main St. Tickets: $15 or $7 for students. Details: 724-374-3777.

• West Newton Library, 124 N. Water St., seeks donations of used books, hardcover, paperback, children’s, nonfiction, biography, publication dates no older than 2009 for upcoming 2019 book sale. Details: 724-633-0798.

Christmas events

• Jeannette Business Association, Recreation Commission and American Legion partnered to have a Christmas parade, “The Sparkle of Christmas,” with events beginning at 5 p.m. today . There will food trucks on Fifth Street, cookie and candy sales inside the Legion. Parade will begin at 7 p.m. After the parade, Mr. & Mrs. Claus will hand out treats at the American Legion for children 12 and under.

• Annual holiday sale, 3-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Greensburg Garden Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Hempfield. Items include mixed swags, kissing balls, wreaths, table arrangements and hanging baskets. Details: 724-837-0245 or greensburggardencenter.net.

• Scottdale Historical Society Christmas house tour, 2-6 p.m. Saturday. West Overton Village & Museums, the Geyer Performing Arts Center and Scottdale Chamber also have events planned in conjunction with the tour. Tour will begin at the Loucks Homestead, 527 N. Chestnut St. Tickets: $15; available at Collections by Marty in Scottdale or scottdalehistoricalsociety.com.

• Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe, featuring Santa’s Party in the Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the downtown Latrobe area. Food trucks and vendors will be set up, children’s activities will be available and local businesses will be open for shopping. Details: 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org.

• Christmas concert, carol sing-along and dinner, beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 211 Gaskill Ave., Jeannette. Cost: $6. Details: 724-523-5478 or 412-980-2947.

• Christmas bingo, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 5, St. Barbara Parish, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City. Cost: $27. All paid admissions will receive a Christmas gift. Details: 724-744-4584.

• Greensburg’s Luminary night, 6:15 p.m. Dec. 6, Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 140 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Refreshments and entertainment.

• Christmas creche show, 4-8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8, First United Methodist Church, 15 E. Second St., Greensburg. Children’s activities and refreshments will be available. Details: 724-834-3111.

Classes/programs

• Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St. will host:

— 11:30 a.m. Thursday, crochet/knit.

— 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Learn to crochet two snowmen; or noon-3 p.m. family game club.

— 6 p.m. Monday, Friends of the Mt. Pleasant Library.

— 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Lap-sit for children up to age 3.

— 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5, story hour for children ages 3-5.

Details: 724-547-3850.

• Pittsburgh Puppet Works will put on a Christmas performance, 10 a.m. Dec. 5, Jeannette Public Library, 500 Magee Ave. Register at 724-523-5702.

• Events at Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave.:

— 10-11:15 a.m. Tuesday , ages 3-5 year story hour.

— 6 p.m. Tuesday, STEM book discussions, “The Discoverers,” by Daniel Boorstin.

— 10-10:30 a.m. Dec. 5, storytime for 2s.

— 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6, Winter Wonderland for all ages.

— 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6, “When Breath Becomes Air,” by Paul Kalanithi, adult book discussion.

Details: 724-837-5620.

Special events

• Bullskin Opry, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Bullskin Grange Hall, 938 Pleasant Valley Road. Admission is free; donations accepted. Food will be available. New musicians welcome. Details: 724-455-3919.

Submissions from nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations for Briefly Speaking and Club News can be emailed to features@tribweb.com, faxed to 724-838-5171 or mailed to 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601-1657. Submissions are due at least two weeks prior to the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee. Information: 724-836-4970.

Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.

