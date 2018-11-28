Police: Beaver Falls man had crystal meth during traffic stop in Penn Borough

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Tuesday night traffic stop for running a stop sign in Penn Borough led to new drug charges against a Beaver Falls man already wanted by police.

Officers pulled over a car driven by Clinton Paul Klinesmith, 30, after he allegedly ran a stop sign at Coal and Youghiogheny streets just before 11 p.m. Inside, police found 26 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and a “blue granular chunky substance” which authorities could not identify, as well as Suboxone films, needles, empty stamp bags and a scale, according to court documents.

Klinesmith claimed to have been lost and said he was visiting a friend. Investigators said Klinesmith’s license had been suspended due to having expired in 2004 and that he had five bench warrants for his arrest on traffic-related offenses.

A cell phone in the car showed “openly displayed text-based communications … indicating pending drug transactions,” Sgt. Eric Colamarino reported.

Klinesmith is charged with possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and other offenses. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail. A Dec. 6 preliminary hearing is set. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

