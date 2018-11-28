Arona constable, Westmoreland County labor leader accused of assault

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A longtime Westmoreland County constable and labor leader is charged with simple assault and harassment in connection with an argument with a woman at his Arona home, according to state police.

Walter Patrick Geiger Jr., 57, an elected constable and president of the Greater Westmoreland Labor Council, was arraigned Tuesday before Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.

“I have no comment at this time,” Geiger said when reached by phone. “I do not believe these complaints should reflect on any of the organizations I’m involved with.”

Geiger said he will be represented at the hearing by Pittsburgh attorney Thomas Papadakos, who declined to comment when reached by the Tribune-Review.

State police responded around 10 p.m. Monday to a First Street residence to investigate a report of a domestic dispute, Trooper Aaron Falcone reported in court documents. When Falcone arrived, he said the woman had driven herself to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg as a precaution.

Falcone reported that Geiger told him that he and the woman had gotten into a “verbal altercation” when he attempted to help her put up Christmas decorations. Geiger said the couple shoved one another and “they both stumbled backwards… and she hit her head,” Falcone reported.

The victim was interviewed at the hospital. She said Geiger began throwing items out of the residence and she was standing at the base of the steps at the front entrance of the residence, Falcone reported. The victim alleged Geiger “pushed her, which caused her to fall backwards and hit her head on the corner of the wall,” the trooper wrote.

Geiger has no prior criminal record, according to court dockets.

He retired in 2016 from the Norwin School District, where he worked as a custodian and served as a union representative.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.