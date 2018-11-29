Westmoreland happenings: Community holiday events, Nov. 30 and beyond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

’Tis the season

A list of upcoming community holiday events planned across the area.

• Derry’s Christmas in the Park

Mossback Park, South Chestnut Street

6:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30

Event hosted by the Derry Volunteer Fire Company features entertainment, including a concert by The Stage Right Sensations and the Derry Area High School Band. Santa Claus also will make an appearance. Refreshments available. Details: www.derryboro fire.com

• Christmas in Salem Crossroads

Shield’s Farm Historic Log Cabin, Delmont

6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30; 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2

Event guides attendees through an inspirational walking journey down the road to Bethlehem, with live vignettes depicting scenes from the first Christmas, the Prophecy, Caesar’s Decree, the Nativity and more. Cost: $10, or $3 for ages 5-15; free for children under 5. Details: 724-468-5329, www.DelmontPilgrimage.com.

• Holly Jolly Christmas

Downtown Latrobe

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1

Santa’s Party in the Park will feature Santa Claus at James H. Rogers Park, Mrs. Claus’ Reading Corner, live music and entertainment, food vendors, children’s activities, barrel train rides and more. Local businesses will be open for shopping. First 300 children at Santa’s Party in the Park will receive a gift bag. Details: 724-537-7011, latrobeart center.org.

• Christmas House Tour, Scottdale

2-6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1

Hosted by the Scottdale Historical Society, tour begins at Loucks Homestead, 527 N. Chestnut St. Five other Scottdale homes also will be included. West Overton Village & Museums, the Geyer Performing Arts Center and Scottdale Chamber also have events planned in conjunction with the tour. Tickets: $15; available at Collections by Marty in Scottdale or scottdalehistoricalsociety.com.

• Candlelight procession

Downtown, Mt. Pleasant Borough

5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2

People can meet at the fire station on South Church Street at 5 p.m. to receive candles and song sheets. Procession starts at the gazebo on South Diamond Street at 5:30 p.m. Readings and songs performed by the Mt. Pleasant Area Jr./Sr. High School chorus will be featured. Readings will include stories of Christmas and traditions in different countries. Knights of Columbus will distribute cookies and hot chocolate. Event is free.

• Downtown Greensburg Luminary Night

5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6

Forty-ninth annual event will feature luminaries lining downtown streets, a tree in the South Pennsylvania Avenue parklet, opportunities to make ornaments and decorate a tree, a box to send letters to Santa, a tour down Winter Wonderland candy-cane lane at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, horse and carriage rides, a performance by Stage Right at Zion Lutheran Church and a live nativity in front of the Westmoreland County Courthouse. More details and a complete schedule is available at www.facebook.com/events/302729 147238032/

• Christmas Cookie Tour, Downtown Irwin

5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7

Irwin Business and Professional Association hosts events throughout downtown, including in restaurants, churches and stores. Dinner specials and cookie samples at restaurants, horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling carolers, Christmas karaoke on Main Street and more. For more information, call 724-864-0560.

• Light Up Night, Export

Export VFD, 5815 Washington Ave.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7

Free event features cookie crawl, with prizes awarded in the annual business decorating contest. Santa arrives at 7 p.m.

• Night of Lights, Murrysville

Murrysville Towne Square

6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7

Annual free event includes visits with Santa, holiday crafts, cookies and hot chocolate, the municipality’s annual Gingerbread House Contest and more. Attendees can vote on the Gingerbread House Contest by donating $1 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For details, see Murrysville.com .

If you have a community holiday event you would like listed, please send details to Shirley Taft at staft@tribweb.com.

Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.