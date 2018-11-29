Open house set Dec. 15 at new Latrobe Elementary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greater Latrobe parents and school community members will have an opportunity to tour the new Latrobe Elementary School during an open house 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15.

The two-story, $24.8 million school is set to open its doors for the first day of classes on Tuesday . Students in grades K-6 prepared for the move this week by visiting the new building in groups, according to grade level.

Students at all district schools will be dismissed early on Friday and Latrobe Elementary students only will have a day off Monday , allowing time for the staff to move into the new school. The existing elementary building, several blocks away on Ligonier, started as the town’s high school more than a century ago.

Greater Latrobe originally planned to open the new school in August, at the start of the academic year, but construction setbacks pushed the date back.

The new school features a STEM (science, technology, education and mathematics) classroom, improved room acoustics, updated climate controls and flexible learning spaces.

The school will retains the phone and fax numbers that were used at the previous elementary building.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.