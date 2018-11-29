Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg lawyer Stewart to run for judge seat

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 10:24 a.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

Greensburg lawyer Mike Stewart II announced he will be a candidate for a soon-to-be vacant seat on the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.

Stewart, 36, is a partner with the law firm Stewart, McArdle, Sorice, Whalen, Farrell, Finoli & Cavanaugh specializing in family law including divorce, custody and support litigation cases, as well as real estate and tax matters.

Stewart is a registered Democrat. He said he will run as a candidate in both the Democratic and Republican primaries next May.

“(Being a judge) would be more than just a job for me. I want to help people in difficult family situations and continue to make Westmoreland County a better place by upholding the laws of the state and federal constitutions,” Stewart said.

Stewart is seeking to replace Judge Anthony Marsili, who is retiring at year’s end.

Stewart graduated from the University of Pittsburgh law school in 2009. He joined the Westmoreland Bar Association in 2010 and and was named Outstanding Young Lawyer in 2014. Stewart serves on the Family Law Committee of the bar association and was it’s acting chairman from 2014 to 2017.

He serves as the president of the Greensburg YMCA Board of Directors and as a board member of the Greensburg Community Development Corporation.

He lives in Hempfield with his wife, Samantha, and their two sons, James and Joseph.

