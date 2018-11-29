Norvelt VFD awarded $1 million federal loan to build new fire station

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department in Mt. Pleasant Township will be getting a $1 million makeover courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The federal agency announced this week that the department along Route 981, just north of Mt. Pleasant Borough, has qualified for a $1,082,500 rural development loan to construct a new fire station.

Fire department president Lee Speer declined to release specifics of the construction plan because the fire company has not received formal notification that its loan application has been approved.

However, Anne Hazlett, the Agriculture Department’s secretary for Rural Development, announced Wednesday that project was among 41 low-interest loans totaling $291 million approved in 18 states.

Speer said firefighters are eagerly awaiting official word.

“Portions of that building are more than 80 years old,” Speer said. “The department’s been working on getting this for a couple of years now.”

Hazlett said in a press release that the age and condition of the building and multiple drainage problems make it “too costly to renovate.”

The exterior of the structure reflects its age with bricks pushed into place in the walls and a portable toilet erected outside. Above the garage door bays housing the department fire trucks protecting the community of 11,153 residents it painted with the department’s original name, Westmoreland Homestead Volunteer Fire Department.

Westmoreland Homestead was founded in 1933 by the federal government as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal Homestead Project. With 250 homes, the area — which was later renamed Norvelt — provided housing, work and a community environment to unemployed workers and their families during the Great Depression.

It was renamed “Norvelt” in 1937 in honor of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who personally visited the area to promote the program.

Speer noted that the construction loan will not impact the department’s adjacent Roosevelt Hall, a well-known social facility that boasts “the region’s largest wooden dance floor.”

The social hall hosts weddings, banquets, parties and the department’s popular Lenten fish fry.

While declining to release specifics of construction plans, Speer admitted that firefighters “will definitely be very happy about it because a lot of work went into it.”

“We’ve been working on this a very long time,” he said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.