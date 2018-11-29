Troopers seek suspect in Black Friday robbery in East Huntingdon Township
Updated 17 hours ago
State police in Greensburg are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Dollar General store in East Huntingdon Township at closing time on Black Friday.
Trooper Michael Kowalski reported that the unknown man, who was wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and had a black bandanna covering his face, entered the store on Route 31 in the village of Tarrs at 9:57 p.m. Friday, threatened the clerk and fled with more than $600.
Kowalski reported the suspect was tall at 6-feet 3-inches to 6-feet-5-inches tall, wore blue jeans, and black shoes with a white sole.
Police said the suspect walked out of the store and headed toward Central Road on foot. The clerk was not injured.
Troopers released surveillance photographs of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to telephone police at (724) 832-3288.
