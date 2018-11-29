Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Cops: 3 Monessen residents arrested after police confiscate 16 firearms, ammunition and contraband

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 3:24 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

A state parole officer’s request for assistance from Monessen police during a routine compliance check on Tuesday led to 16 handguns, rifles, shotguns and thousands of ammunition rounds being confiscated and the arrest of three city residents, police reported.

The weapons and ammunition were seized from Richard W. Hatfield II, 23, after his parole officer checked his Donner Avenue residence about 7:15 a.m. Hatfield has a felony conviction for drug trafficking and is prohibited from possessing firearms, Officer Jeffrey Smaracheck reported in court documents.

Hatfield’s roommate, Shaka Lani Tansmore, 23, also was arrested on charges of drug possession and illegally possessing a firearm, police said. Tansmore has a felony conviction for arson. He was discovered with a plastic bag containing 80 Xanax pills, another bag containing about 3 grams of cocaine and $580, Smaracheck reported.

A third man in the residence, Raymie George Burger, 19, also of Monessen, was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia. He was released on $1,000 unsecured bond, court records show.

Hatfield is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, altering a serial number on a firearm, conspiracy, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bond.

Most of the weapons were discovered in a safe inside a storage unit Hatfield rented at Meo’s Storage at 111 Donner Ave., Smaracheck said. Police reported that the Monessen Fire Department had to use its “Jaws of Life” tool to open a gun safe in the storage unit, which also contained nearly 13,000 rounds of ammunition, 65 AR-15 magazines and 35 semiautomatic handgun magazines.

The initial search at the residence produced a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol that had been stored in Hatfield’s bedroom, according to court documents. A tactical shotgun equipped with a suppressor was found under a couch in the living room, which had recently been turned into Tansmore’s bedroom, according to court documents.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled Dec. 14.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

