Second in charge of county treasurer's office to run for Recorder of Deeds

The second in charge of the Westmoreland County treasurer’s office announced Thursday he will seek his own elected position at the courthouse.

Jon Wian, 37, of North Huntingdon, said he will run for the Recorder of Deeds position to head the office that oversees all property records in the county.

Wian, a Republican, currently works as the chief deputy to Treasurer Jared Squires.

“As the current chief deputy treasurer and an experienced real estate professional, I am uniquely aware of the needs of the Recorder of Deeds office as it pertains to the internal fiscal management of the office, the needs of industry professionals and the need to provide a customer service role to the public,” Wian said.

Democratic incumbent Recorder of Deeds Tom Murphy has not announced if will seek another four-year term in office.

Wian is a graduate of Hempfield Area High School and California University of Pennsylvania, where he received a bachelor’s of science degree in legal studies and an associate degree in business management.

In addition to his job with the county, Wian said he is also a licensed real estate agent and a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors and the Realtors Association of Westmoreland, Indiana and the Mon Valley.

He said if elected he will focus on “updating and innovating” the Recorder of Deeds office.

