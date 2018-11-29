Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Second in charge of county treasurer's office to run for Recorder of Deeds

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 4:45 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

The second in charge of the Westmoreland County treasurer’s office announced Thursday he will seek his own elected position at the courthouse.

Jon Wian, 37, of North Huntingdon, said he will run for the Recorder of Deeds position to head the office that oversees all property records in the county.

Wian, a Republican, currently works as the chief deputy to Treasurer Jared Squires.

“As the current chief deputy treasurer and an experienced real estate professional, I am uniquely aware of the needs of the Recorder of Deeds office as it pertains to the internal fiscal management of the office, the needs of industry professionals and the need to provide a customer service role to the public,” Wian said.

Democratic incumbent Recorder of Deeds Tom Murphy has not announced if will seek another four-year term in office.

Wian is a graduate of Hempfield Area High School and California University of Pennsylvania, where he received a bachelor’s of science degree in legal studies and an associate degree in business management.

In addition to his job with the county, Wian said he is also a licensed real estate agent and a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors and the Realtors Association of Westmoreland, Indiana and the Mon Valley.

He said if elected he will focus on “updating and innovating” the Recorder of Deeds office.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me