Monessen man being tracked through ankle bracelet leads police to drugs, guns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Monessen man unknowingly being tracked by state parole agents Thursday through his electronic ankle bracelet led authorities to a city home where they found guns and drugs, according to court papers.

Police charged two men: Jon Ray Keith Kennedy, 25, with drug offenses and Tyrique Littlehawk Jackson-Crosby, 22, with drug and weapons offenses.

The state parole agent was tracking Kennedy’s travels throughout the city at about 2 p.m. through the ankle unit that transmits a GPS signal, according to a police affidavit. Kennedy allegedly entered an Aliquippa Avenue home that police said has been the subject of numerous drug-related complaints over the last several months.

Authorities set up surveillance and arrested Kennedy when he exited. He allegedly had marijuana, powdered cocaine and a digital scale, police said. Inside, police found two safes which contained two pistols, two revolvers, ammunition, heroin, Ecstasy tablets, marijuana, powdered cocaine and other items.

Authorities said Jackson-Crosby lived there along with another man who police hadn’t charged Friday morning. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bond. Kennedy’s bond was set at $2,500 unsecured, but he apparently was being held at the jail on parole violations. Preliminary hearings are set for Dec. 14.

It was the second time this week the same state parole agent was involved with a drug- and gun-related arrest while tracking parolees in the city. On Tuesday, police confiscated 16 handguns, rifles, shotguns and thousands of ammunition rounds and arrested three men.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.