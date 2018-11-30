Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Police: Elderly Sewickley Twp man raped mentally-challenged woman

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 1:39 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

An elderly Sewickley Township man was behind bars Friday on state police accusations that he raped a mentally-challenged woman multiple times at his home, according to court papers.

Wayne Edison Smith, 74, allegedly gave the woman, who is in her 20s, wine on four evenings in early September at his High Street home near Herminie.

The woman told police on Sept. 8 that she repeatedly refused Smith’s advances and told him “no.” After allegedly forcing her to have sex, Smith told the woman “Whatever happens in this house, stays in this house,” state police said in an affidavit.

Smith told investigators he gave the woman wine and admitted to taking advantage of her mental state, police said.

He was arrested Friday on charges of rape of a mentally-disabled person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault. He is being held on $200,000 bail. A Dec. 10 preliminary hearing is set.

Smith did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

