Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Volunteers, production values boost Delmont Nativity event

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 2:42 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

It takes about 90 volunteers, including four “Marys,” to bring the Nativity story alive for visitors to the Christmas Pilgrimage at Shields Farm in Delmont.

Heidi Neumann, 18, of Export has been an actor in the event for six years, initially portraying a shepherdess. Now she portrays Mary in the second of seven vignettes, learning that she will give birth to the baby Jesus.

During the scene, she presents, in turn, a face of amazement and then hope, while “the light shines on me the whole time.”

Visitors Friday met two other “Marys” as they made the half-hour journey along a path to the final Nativity scene.

New this year is an interactive Mary, stationed outside Trinity United Church of Christ — one of five Delmont churches that are offering food, crafts and other activities to supplement the Pilgrimage.

“We wanted to have some more interactive stuff for the kids,” explained Denni Grassel, president of the committee that organizes the event. “You can say hello to Mary and Joseph, pet their donkey and get a picture taken with them.”

It’s the 46th year for this seasonal tradition, but only the second for the committee that took over to keep the event going.

“This is the kickoff of everybody’s Christmas season,” Grassel said. “Right after this is over, we start planning for next year.”

The 2017 Pilgrimage was so successful, the committee added Friday as a third day this year.

It is expected to attract 1,500 people.

This year’s event boasts additional live animals, including a camel. The donkey that accompanies Mary and Joseph on their trip to Bethlehem is a veteran of the production.

“When the music cues, the donkey starts to move; it’s been doing it for so many years,” said Chris Clark, a member of the costuming committee.

Last year, the “new team took over in September, so it was only three months we had to get it together,” said Lori Harr, a committee member overseeing the actors. “We’ve learned a lot and done so much work on the farm.”

A scene where shepherds learn about the Nativity now boasts five angels, who emerge from a background of twinkling lights.

“We’re trying to emulate them coming down from heaven,” Grassel said.

The Nativity scene takes place in a barn that Delmont Borough uses for equipment storage the rest of the year.

“The lights fade and fade, and the only thing you see right at the end is Baby Jesus’ face,” Grassel said. “That sums it all up.”

The Pilgrimage continues from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. A shuttle bus carries visitors among the five participating churches. For details, visit delmontpilgrimage.com .

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

Heidi Neumann, 18, of Export, portrays Mary during the Annunciation scene of the Christmas Pilgrimage live Nativity production Nov. 30, 2018, in Delmont.
Heidi Neumann, 18, of Export, portrays Mary during the Annunciation scene of the Christmas Pilgrimage live Nativity production Nov. 30, 2018, in Delmont.
The Pint family of Delmont, from left, Nina, 14, Michael, 11, and parents Scott and Lisa, portray two shepherds with Joseph and Mary in the final scene of the Christmas Pilgrimage live Nativity production Nov. 30, 2018, in Delmont.
The Pint family of Delmont, from left, Nina, 14, Michael, 11, and parents Scott and Lisa, portray two shepherds with Joseph and Mary in the final scene of the Christmas Pilgrimage live Nativity production Nov. 30, 2018, in Delmont.
Mike Urban of Level Green, portraying a Roman official, reads a tax decree during the Christmas Pilgrimage live Nativity event Nov. 30, 2018, in Delmont.
Mike Urban of Level Green, portraying a Roman official, reads a tax decree during the Christmas Pilgrimage live Nativity event Nov. 30, 2018, in Delmont.
Emma Crede, 5, of Cranberry Township gazes at a miniature train display at Trinity United Church of Christ during the Christmas Pilgrimage live Nativity event Nov. 30, 2018, in Delmont.
Emma Crede, 5, of Cranberry Township gazes at a miniature train display at Trinity United Church of Christ during the Christmas Pilgrimage live Nativity event Nov. 30, 2018, in Delmont.
Jeremy Ivcic of the Barnyard Petting Zoo in Eighty-Four portrays one of the three wise men, along with a camel the zoo provided for the Christmas Pilgrimage’s live Nativity in Delmont.
Jeremy Ivcic of the Barnyard Petting Zoo in Eighty-Four portrays one of the three wise men, along with a camel the zoo provided for the Christmas Pilgrimage’s live Nativity in Delmont.
Nina Pint, 14, of Delmont pets a calf while portraying a shepherdess during the Christmas Pilgrimage live Nativity event Nov. 30, 2018, in Delmont.
Nina Pint, 14, of Delmont pets a calf while portraying a shepherdess during the Christmas Pilgrimage live Nativity event Nov. 30, 2018, in Delmont.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me