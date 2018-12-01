Volunteers, production values boost Delmont Nativity event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It takes about 90 volunteers, including four “Marys,” to bring the Nativity story alive for visitors to the Christmas Pilgrimage at Shields Farm in Delmont.

Heidi Neumann, 18, of Export has been an actor in the event for six years, initially portraying a shepherdess. Now she portrays Mary in the second of seven vignettes, learning that she will give birth to the baby Jesus.

During the scene, she presents, in turn, a face of amazement and then hope, while “the light shines on me the whole time.”

Visitors Friday met two other “Marys” as they made the half-hour journey along a path to the final Nativity scene.

New this year is an interactive Mary, stationed outside Trinity United Church of Christ — one of five Delmont churches that are offering food, crafts and other activities to supplement the Pilgrimage.

“We wanted to have some more interactive stuff for the kids,” explained Denni Grassel, president of the committee that organizes the event. “You can say hello to Mary and Joseph, pet their donkey and get a picture taken with them.”

It’s the 46th year for this seasonal tradition, but only the second for the committee that took over to keep the event going.

“This is the kickoff of everybody’s Christmas season,” Grassel said. “Right after this is over, we start planning for next year.”

The 2017 Pilgrimage was so successful, the committee added Friday as a third day this year.

It is expected to attract 1,500 people.

This year’s event boasts additional live animals, including a camel. The donkey that accompanies Mary and Joseph on their trip to Bethlehem is a veteran of the production.

“When the music cues, the donkey starts to move; it’s been doing it for so many years,” said Chris Clark, a member of the costuming committee.

Last year, the “new team took over in September, so it was only three months we had to get it together,” said Lori Harr, a committee member overseeing the actors. “We’ve learned a lot and done so much work on the farm.”

A scene where shepherds learn about the Nativity now boasts five angels, who emerge from a background of twinkling lights.

“We’re trying to emulate them coming down from heaven,” Grassel said.

The Nativity scene takes place in a barn that Delmont Borough uses for equipment storage the rest of the year.

“The lights fade and fade, and the only thing you see right at the end is Baby Jesus’ face,” Grassel said. “That sums it all up.”

The Pilgrimage continues from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. A shuttle bus carries visitors among the five participating churches. For details, visit delmontpilgrimage.com .

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.