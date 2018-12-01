Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland Cultural Trust's president leaves post for '1 more adventure,' lauded for his efforts

Jamie Martines | Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Michael Langer on Main Street in downtown Greensburg on Jan. 19, 2016.
Bary Reeger | Tribune-Review
Updated 4 hours ago

After 16 years as president and CEO of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, Michael J. Langer has resigned.

“I’m very proud of the trust, and I very much enjoyed my time there,” Langer said. “And I think it will continue to prosper.”

Langer’s resignation took effect Friday , Nov. 30 . He said that he is ready for “one more adventure” and is looking into new opportunities.

“I’ve taken the trust as far as I think I can take it,” he said, adding that he’s proud of how the staff has developed, as well as the growth of shows, attendance and outreach programs under his leadership.

“We are in the strongest financial position in our history and are hosting more patrons and performers than at any time,” T. Terrance Reese, chairman of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, said in a statement. “We have a strong and experienced staff that is more than capable of continuing our momentum while we search for our next leader. We thank Mike for his efforts over the past 16 years and wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Langer took over the organization in 2003 without any experience with theater or nonprofits, he told the Tribune-Review in a 2016 interview.

He has degrees from Carnegie Mellon University in business and psychology. Prior to joining the Trust, he worked in banking, with experience in product development and management.

At the start of his tenure, his goal was to improve the Trust’s financial position and to revive the Palace Theater, which celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2016.

“We feel that we’re in a strong position right now,” Reese said, adding that the organization’s financial health is the best he’s ever seen.

An interim president and CEO is expected to be announced soon as the organization also carries out a search for a permanent replacement, he said.

That individual will have the task of building on the organization’s growth and looking at how the Trust can develop the arts throughout Western Pennsylvania, Reese said.

The Westmoreland Cultural Trust was born in 1992 out of the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, which served as a meeting and multipurpose facility since 1969.

Since then, the Trust has collaborated with organizations including The Laurel Ballet, Greensburg Civic Theater, Westmoreland Symphony, River City Brass Band and the Apple Hill Playhouse to bring the arts to the area. It has invested more than $18.8 million in community restoration, according to the organization’s website.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

click me