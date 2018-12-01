Emails fuel developing battle between Latrobe school, athletic director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greater Latrobe school director Michael O’Barto has opposed fellow school board members on key issues including the budget and a related tax hike. Now he’s locked in a battle with the district’s director of transportation and athletics that has political overtones.

O’Barto has expressed frustration that the school district and the state’s Office of Open Records both denied him access to a series of political emails Mark Mears sent from his work account — although, according to O’Barto, the messages were reviewed by the school board president and vice president.

“I’m a board member just like they are,” O’Barto said. “What’s in these emails they don’t want me to see?”

O’Barto triggered an investigation of 10 such emails when he alerted the district to one Mears sent Nov. 17, 2017, advocating Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli as a nominee for U.S. Congress following Tim Murphy’s resignation.

“That was sent to me at the end of the work day,” Mears said of the email. “Not thinking, I sent it back.”

O’Barto has not said if he will appeal the denial of his right-to-know request for the remaining emails. Open Records officials ruled Nov. 6 that the emails aren’t public because the content didn’t relate to Mears’ work as a public school employee.

Mears, a Mt. Pleasant Township auditor, plans to run for county controller in 2019. He told the Tribune-Review he accepted a one-day, unpaid suspension in April as punishment for the emails, which violated district policy prohibiting political content. He said all but one email was sent to him and that he simply responded — including the one about Cerilli and another alerting him that stickers he’d ordered for a campaign promotion were ready.

Mears declined to reveal the content of the one email he admits initiating. He said he now directs all campaign-related messages to a non-school email account.

O’Barto said he was satisfied with the “reprimand” Mears received but still wanted to see what was in the messages.

“He paid the price,” O’Barto said. “I in no way would want Mr. Mears to lose his job.”

But Mears and his attorney, Gary Matta, allege O’Barto has harassed and attempted to discredit Mears at board meetings and on social media. Matta said he sent a letter threatening legal action against the district if O’Barto didn’t “cease and desist.”

When asked about the email investigation and the letter, Superintendent Judy Swigart said the district doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

Mears and Matta say they suspect the email investigation O’Barto sparked was politically motivated — part of an alleged deal with county Controller Jeffrey Balzer that they believe resulted in O’Barto’s wife, Gina, being hired to work in the controller’s office.

“I don’t make political hires,” Balzer said. “She went through an interview process like everybody does.”

Mears also filed an open-records request of his own regarding O’Barto.

After receiving Unity Township personnel documents, Mears told the Tribune-Review he has uncovered what he believes to be questionable compensation and benefits Michael O’Barto received through his former role as a supervisor and roadmaster, in which he served before being elected to the school board.

Mears said he gave documentation to the office of District Attorney John Peck, who said he forwarded the information to the state Attorney General’s office in order to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

The Attorney General’s Office is “reviewing this matter carefully,” spokesman Joe Grace said. He had no further comment.

“They can check on whatever they like,” O’Barto said. “I have nothing to hide.”

Mears questioned why O’Barto racked up more than 2,000 hours of overtime as a roadmaster from 2014 through 2016 — far more than his fellow roadmaster or other road crew members.

“I worked longer than they did,” O’Barto said.

Mears calculates O’Barto was paid just over $147,000 for roadmaster overtime hours over more than six years, from 2011 through the first four months of 2017.

“The township auditors checked the books every year,” O’Barto said. “They checked our time sheets. They checked our paycheck stubs. There is nothing hidden there.”

When O’Barto served as supervisor in 1996, there was controversy surrounding the amount of overtime that he and other supervisors accumulated while working as roadmasters.

The Tribune-Review reported that Thomas Yazvec claimed 1,817 hours of overtime, while O’Barto claimed 1,643 hours and John Stas claimed 789 hours. The three supervisors received $89,000 in overtime pay in 1996, according to news reports.

Mears also took issue with personal vehicle mileage reimbursements O’Barto received and questioned a $1,170 insurance claim O’Barto turned in for personal items lost when the township garage was destroyed in a 2017 arson. Though he’d resigned as a roadmaster by then, O’Barto said he still maintained an office in the garage as a supervisor and lost items, including a couch.

“I wish I could have got my stuff out before the fire,” he said.

Mears also pointed out that O’Barto, after resigning as roadmaster on May 1, 2017, continued to receive monthly payments of $775.46 for opting out of township health benefits. But Mears noted the contract for township laborers — which also applies to roadmasters — indicates such payments are to cease once township employment ends.

O’Barto said he believes he is entitled to the payments, citing another portion of the contract that offers continued medical benefits to employees who retire at age 58 or older and are included in the municipal pension plan, until they become eligible for Medicare health coverage.

O’Barto remains adamant that he should have access to all of Mears’ emails included in the district investigation, despite the determination to the contrary by state officials. “The ruling is what it is,” he said. “It doesn’t serve the public any good. It tells me that any public official can comment while they’re on the job with whomever they want while they’re on the job.”

“I initiated one email and I received nine,” Mears said. “It’s not like I’m sitting there and campaigning.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.