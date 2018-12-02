Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Amtrak hits car parked next to tracks, causing no injuries, short delay

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
An Amtrak train stops in Connellsville to travel to Washington D.C. on June 12, 2009.
Updated 2 hours ago

An Amtrak train coming from Chicago and heading to Washington hit a car parked next to the tracks in Westmoreland County Sunday morning.

No one was injured, and the east-bound train was delayed for less than an hour, said Marc Magliari, a spokesman for Amtrak.

The crash happened about 6:42 a.m. in Sewickley Township. There was very minor damage to the locomotive. The occupants of the car fled the scene after the crash, Magliari said.

The locomotive is equipped with cameras and that footage will be made available to local police, who are investigating, Magliari said.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Aaron at 412-336-8448, aaupperlee@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

