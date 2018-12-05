Westmoreland happenings: Dec. 6 and beyond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Classes/programs

• Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave.:

— 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Baby Lapsit for ages 6 months-2 years.

— 10 a.m. Saturday Chess Club for ages 8 to adult.

— 6 p.m. Tuesday , Jack and the Beanstalk for ages 3-5.

Details: 724-837-5620.

• Kids’ craft session, 6 p.m. Dec. 12, Caldwell Memorial Library, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry. Theme will be Winter Holidays. Register: 724-694-5765.

• Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St.:

— Noon Dec. 14, Library, Lunch, Lights! Hallmark movie “Christmas Next Door” and lunch. Cost: $5, includes pizza, pasta, pastries and punch.

— 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Christmas plate paint ‘n sip. Cost: $10, includes materials. Bring snacks and beverages to share.

— 10 a.m. Dec. 15, “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” performed by Stage Right; admission is free but space is limited.

— 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Book Club will discuss John Grisham’s “Skipping Christmas.” Copies are available at the desk to borrow.

Reservations: 724-547-3850.

Fundraisers

• Pancake breakfast with Santa and the Grinch, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Hartford Heights VFD, Route 30, North Huntingdon. Cost: $5; $ for ages 5-12; free for under 4. Details: 412-742-7020.

• Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society In Design jewelry sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, 121 W. Second Ave.

Seeking donations

West Newton Library, located at 124 N. Water St., is seeking donations of large-print adult fiction hardcover books published from 2012-18. Details: 724-633-0798.

Church events

• Roast beef dinner, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday, Church of God, 4017 First Ave., Youngstown. Cost: $8, $5 for ages 4-12. Takeouts: 724-537-8076.

• Bluegrass Christmas concert, 2 p.m. Sunday, St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Route 982, Youngstown. Details: 724-539-7880.

Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.