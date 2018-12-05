Judges to pick Norwin School Board director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new Norwin School Board director will be selected at noon Jan. 7 by the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.

District residents interested in filling the vacancy have until Dec. 20 to submit a resume and letters of recommendation to Amy DeMatt, court administrator.

To be eligible, candidates must live in the district and be at least 18 years old.

Candidates will present their qualifications to judges Jan. 7, according to a Nov. 27 order issued by President Judge Rita Hathaway.

Director Barbara A. Bacco-Viola and 10 other district residents petitioned the court Nov. 20 to fill the vacancy after the school board failed in attempts in September, October and November to name a replacement for Shawn Petrisko, who resigned in August. The new director will serve the remainder of Petrisko’s term, which expires in December 2019.

Former director Becky Gediminskas, who lost her re-election bid in November 2017, garnered four votes in September, just one vote short. Seven candidates were nominated during the board’s November meeting, but none received enough votes.

Some directors claimed September’s vote was “tainted” because Director Darlene Ciocca allegedly threatened to quit if Gediminskas was appointed.

Viola said Monday she petitioned the court to fill the vacancy because “we were never going to get to the five votes” needed.

“I personally feel it needed to be done,” Viola said.

Amy Johnson of North Huntingdon, former president of the Norwin Lacrosse League, said Monday she had submitted her resume for consideration.