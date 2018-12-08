Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Expanded gambling pays off for Pa., but future is uncertain

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
A rendering of the inside of a proposed mini casino at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.
A rendering of the inside of a proposed mini casino at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.

Pennsylvania’s expansion of its gambling program has already brought almost $385 million into state coffers, according to an analysis by industry tracking website PlayPennsylvania.com .

Most of that money comes from one-off licensing fees as casinos apply to build satellite locations, provide sports betting and offer online gambling.

It’s unknown what the long-term revenue will look like once the initial gold rush passes.

“It’s hard to really say what’s going to happen there,” said state Rep. George Dunbar, R-Penn Township, who advocated for for the gambling expansion enacted last year.

Companies have spent about $128 million in state-run auctions for the right to build “mini-casinos.”

Stadium Casino LLC paid about $40 million at auction to build a mini-casino at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.

This money went into the state’s general fund, but Dunbar doesn’t think the mini-casinos will be a significant money-maker for the state long term.

Pennsylvania already makes about $926 million a year in gambling revenue. Most of that goes into a property tax relief fund, which distributes money to school districts in order to lower school property taxes.

Dunbar doesn’t expect that number to change much once the mini-casinos open. The Westmoreland County casino will likely attract gamblers who otherwise would have gone to Washington or Pittsburgh to play, redistributing the revenue rather than dramatically increasing it, he said.

That’s good news for Westmoreland County and for Hempfield, which will benefit from taxes.

Casino officials estimate the township and the county will split about $1.8 million a year in gaming taxes.

That’s good money, but not “earth shattering,” Dunbar said.

The other benefits are more interesting to him. He sees restaurants and other tourist-friendly business thriving around the casino, and the Westmoreland Mall revived in a time when many shopping centers struggle.

The biggest unknown is how big sports betting and online gambling will get. State officials don’t yet know how much revenue those will provide, Dunbar said.

Analysts are no more certain.

“We believe that the gambling expansion will eventually prove to be a winner for the state’s budget, but the long-term picture is less certain,” Jessica Welman of PlayPennsylvania said in a statement.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

