North Huntingdon parish sells property for $575,000

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A North Huntingdon church reaped $575,000 from the recent sale of 2.45 acres along Leger Road in North Huntingdon.

Westmoreland County property records show on Nov. 2, Bishop Edward Malesic of the Greensburg diocese signed off on the sale of property near St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in North Huntingdon to Waste Management Disposal Services of Pennsylvania.

Regional Waste Management spokeswoman Erica Deyarmin said the company had been leasing the property adjacent to its North Huntingdon offices for overflow parking and plans to continue that use.

Although Malesic signed the deed on behalf of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish charitable trust, diocesan spokesman Jerry Zufelt said the proceeds of the sale accrued to the parish, not the diocese.

Malesic has said, if need be, the diocese will tap its reserves or sell assets to underwrite the cost of a compensation fund it is establishing to make reparations to individuals who were sexually abused by clergy in the past.

He stressed that no parish assets would be tapped for the fund.

Zufelt said no diocesan properties currently are on the market.

Greensburg is among a number of dioceses across the state that opted to create compensation funds to pay reparations to abuse survivors, many of whom were barred from court by the statute of limitations.

Final negotiations for the launch of the Greensburg diocese fund — to be administered by Washington, D.C., lawyer Kenneth Feinberg — are expected to be complete early next year.

The Pittsburgh diocese, which also has engaged Feinberg to administer payments, said it will announce the details of its compensation fund later this week.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.