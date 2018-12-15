Greater Latrobe eyes tax rebates based on state program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greater Latrobe homeowners who take advantage of a state property tax rebate program soon may be able to apply for a similar, but smaller, rebate from the school district.

The school board will consider the proposed rebate program, which has been recommended by its finance committee, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Dec . 18 . That meeting will be held in the Center for Student Creativity at the newly opened Latrobe Elementary School, at Cedar and Ligonier streets.

Meant to provide additional property tax relief for residents with lower household incomes, the district rebate program would use the same maximum income limits as the state program and would be open only to those who qualify for and receive a state rebate.

“We recognize there are individuals within our community who are struggling to make ends meet, and what can we do to make it a little bit easier?” said Dan Watson, district business administrator. “I think it could be impactful to those groups.”

The district program would have a few key differences from the state program.

Pennsylvania’s program offers rebates to qualifying renters as well as homeowners. Greater Latrobe’s program would be available only to property owners and would be based on the applicant’s primary residence, Watson explained.

For each program, an applicant must have a household income of no more than $35,000. Under the state program, rebates vary according to four income brackets — from $650, for those with a household income of $8,000 or less, to $250, for those with an income ranging from $18,001 to $35,000.

Greater Latrobe’s rebates, based on the same income categories, would range from $32.50 down to $12.50 — equal to 5 percent of the state payments. The rebate could not exceed 100 percent of the property owner’s real estate tax bill.

The district rebate program would follow other eligibility requirements of the state version, including a minimum age of 65 — 50, for a widow or widower, or 18 for someone with a permanent disability.

Supplemental state rebates, which could boost a recipient’s payment to as much as $975, would not apply in the Greater Latrobe program.

While devising the proposed program, Greater Latrobe officials checked with other Pennsylvania districts that offer similar rebates — including Hampton in Allegheny County, North Penn in Montgomery County and Pocono Mountain in Monroe County. Officials with the Westmoreland County Tax Assessment Office and with a county tax collectors’ group weren’t aware of any other school districts in Westmoreland that provide such rebates.

Watson estimated Greater Latrobe would need to budget $17,000 to cover the rebates, if approved for the 2019-20 school year. He based that figure on the expectation that 75 percent of those eligible for a rebate would apply.

In 2015, the last year for which data is available, 1,270 district residents received a combined $451,998 in state tax rebates, Watson reported.

“We tried to start off a little conservatively in our initial year,” he said. “We want to make sure that, whatever we offer, we can sustain it and hopefully grow it.”

The state rebate program draws upon lottery and gambling revenue, but Greater Latrobe would look to existing funding sources.

