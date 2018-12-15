Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Canadian aerial team, vertical-landing jet added to Westmoreland air show

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be a featured act at the 2018 Westmoreland Air Show.
Royal Canadian Air Force
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be a featured act at the 2018 Westmoreland Air Show.

Updated 11 hours ago

The return of the Snowbirds and a Harrier to the skies above Arnold Palmer Regional Airport should give an extra lift to next year’s Shop ’n Save Westmoreland County Airshow.

Marking its 48th season taking part in shows and fly-overs across North America, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds air demonstration team includes members of the Canadian Armed Forces and National Defence Public Service employees. The squadron has flown Vicker Wellington, Hadley-Page Halifax, Avro Lancaster and Canadair F-86 Sabre aircraft.

“There’s a lot of excitement about the Snowbirds and Tora! Tora! Tora! being together,” said Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, which operates the Unity airport and stages the air show. “We’re on our way to a fantastic show.”

The Tora! aerial act, presented by the Texas-based Commemorative Air Force, reenacts the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941. That show, which hasn’t been seen at the local airport since 1983, features replica aircraft and explosive effects on the ground.

The air show is set for Memorial Day weekend, May 25-26.

“It will be spring, and people will be looking for things to do,” Monzo said. “We’re going to give them something to do.”

Harrier jets, capable of a vertical takeoff and landing, last were featured in the Westmoreland show 23 years ago, Monzo said.

Don Rossi, chairman of the airport authority, still remembers that impressive performance.

“They came down the runway and came within a stone’s throw distance of each other,” he said of the jets. “They turned to the crowd, they bowed, they came back and then, whoosh, they were gone.”

Monzo said VIP tickets for the show are selling well. The cost of $150 for adults or $50 for ages 6-12 accompanied by an adult includes free parking, cart and limousine service to a VIP tent, an air-conditioned private rest room, a commemorative program, food and beverages. They can be bought online at palmerairport.com .

General admission tickets go on sale in February at $25, with a discounted price offered at Shop ’n Save supermarkets.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me