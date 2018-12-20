North Huntingdon officials OK $86,000 payday for officers over salaries while on military leave

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Huntingdon officials Wednesday narrowly approved an $86,000 settlement with two police officers who sued the township last year over their claims that the municipality underpaid them while they were deployed with the Pennsylvania National Guard between 2008 and 2013.

By a 4-3 vote, commissioners on Wednesday approved the payments to Justin Wardman, a member of the Army National Guard, and Mark Hamilton, a member of the Air Force National Guard. Wardman will receive $42,700, with Hamilton getting $17,500, minus withholding taxes and pension contributions. Their attorney, Susan Mahood of Pittsburgh, will receive $25,800.

Wardman declined to comment, referring any comment to Mahood.

Commissioners Darryl Bertani, Brian Blasko, David Herold and Anthony Martino voted for the settlement. Fran Bevan, Zachary Haigis and Duane Kucera opposed the deal resolving the June 2017 lawsuit filed in county court.

Commissioners disagreed about language in a 2008 township policy on military leave. The policy states that township employees on active duty are paid the difference between their regular pay and military pay. It also states those workers would get 400 days of paid leave, plus the 15 days as required under law, Blasko said.

Because of confusion over the interpretation of the policy, even if the township’s intention was to only pay the difference between the two pay rates, “the error lies on the township’s behalf,” Blasko said. It’s a situation where “grammar counts,” Blasko remarked.

Kucera, a retired township police officer, said this was a contractual and pay issue, not one of discrimination against employees who serve in the military. He believed the policy meant that employees called to active duty were due only the difference between their regular salary and what they are paid by the military.

Haigis, who serves as board president, said the township had gone “beyond the call of duty” in providing paid leave for an additional 400 days — equal to about 13 months.

The settlement is “basically paying the officers double beyond the policy,” Haigis said.

Bevan said she would have preferred for a judge to decide the issue.

If the township had lost in court, Blasko said the township could have been required to pay the officers $167,821 in backpay, plus additional costs. Wardman said he was owed $119,898 for his deployment to Iraq from August 2008 to November 2009 and then again from March 2011 through July 2012. Hamilton claimed he was owed $48,923 for time he was on active duty — twice in 2011 and three times in 2013, for a total of about eight months.

Herold said he believed the officers would have won in court.

The possibility of a settlement was discussed during a Nov. 6 pretrial conference before Common Pleas Judge Anthony Marsilli, according to court documents.

