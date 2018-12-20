Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Penn Township raises taxes to fund flood relief

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 9:21 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A group of Penn Township residents came to Wednesday night’s commissioners’ meeting with an unusual request — they wanted to pay more taxes.

The commissioners obliged, raising real estate taxes by 2 mills and budgeting the extra revenue for flood management and paving.

Resident Fred Angelo said the money was much needed to ease severe flooding problems that have left many township yards and basements underwater.

“We are asking the commissioners to avoid the usual politics,” he said before the vote. “To bite the bullet for once. To do what is right.”

Angelo was one of seven residents who spoke, most from Country View Drive, Country Court Drive and Hyland Road.

All supported the tax increase, describing worsening flood problems and pleading for an upgrade to the drain system.

“My backyard looks like a swamp,” said resident Harry Logan.

The preliminary budget up for a vote included the tax increase, but chairman of the board of commissioners Jeff Shula suggested cutting back on major construction projects and limiting the tax hike to one mill.

The residents who spoke Wednesday opposed the idea.

“A 2 mill raise hurts me. But I would rather pay that 2 mills now than pay 4 or 6 down the road,” said resident Karen Appleby.

The vote to raise taxes and approve the $10 million budget was 4-1, with Shula opposing. He said the extra money would not immediately lead to flood relief, since new projects will need to go through a long engineering process.

“The stormwater problems aren’t going to fixed in a blitzkrieg anytime soon,” he said.

The tax hike brings the total millage to 17.7.

It’s the second increase in a row. Last year, commissioners raised taxes by one mill, using the money to fund the township’s police pension fund.

This year’s increase is expected to raise about $500,000 for paving and storm water projects.

Township manager Alex Graziani, who supported the tax hike, thanked commissioners for their vote, and promised to put the extra money to good use.

“Every member of our staff will give 110 percent,” he said. “You will see improvement.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

