Westmoreland

Laurel Mountain Ski Resort opening for season Saturday

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Skier descends Laurel Mountain Ski Resort in Ligonier Township in 2016.
Area skiers and snowboarders will have a full selection of slopes to choose from in southwestern Pennsylvania beginning Saturday as Laurel Mountain Ski Resort in Ligonier Township is opening for the season.

Consistently cold temperatures allowed for extensive snowmaking throughout the beginning of December and paved the way for the Westmoreland County resort to open for its third season since it reopened in 2016 , according to Seven Springs Resort communications manager Katie Buchan.

Seven Springs in Somerset County operates Laurel Mountain and owns nearby Hidden Valley Resort, which also is in Somerset County. Both Seven Springs and Hidden Valley opened in late November.

Beginning Saturday and on Sunday, Laurel Mountain will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Christmas Day noon until 9 p.m., and Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., she said

Buchan suggests skiers and snowboarders to check the snow reports at Laurel Mountain each morning pertaining to snow conditions. The snow report is available at http://www.laurelmountainski.com/

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

