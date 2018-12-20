DA will not charge Greensburg Diocese priest accused of sexual abuse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The decision not to prosecute the Rev. Joseph Bonafed for alleged sexual abuse was met Thursday with sighs of relief and vindication by the priest’s former parishioners and defenders .

“The whole time he was accused of this, I knew in my heart Fr. Joe would not be capable of doing such a thing,” said Chet Collins, 54, of Export.

Collins, an usher at St. John de La Salle Parish in Delmont, said Bonafed brought him back to the Catholic Church after some time away. Bonafed served there from 2012-17.

“The love he had for his parish was just overwhelming,” Collins said. “He’s one of those guys, if God handpicks someone for the priesthood, he handpicked Father Joe.”

On Thursday, Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck announced that his office would not pursue a criminal case against Bonafed because a credible prosecution could not be supported.

The district attorney’s investigation was sparked by an allegation it received on Aug. 28 from the Greensburg Diocese saying that Bonafed had had “inappropriate contact with a minor” in 1991 or 1992. Bonafed was ordained to the priesthood in May 1992.

The report, which came from the alleged victim’s mother, prompted the diocese to relieve Bonafed of all duties at Holy Family Parish, West Newton, and St. Edward Parish, Herminie, where he had been serving since August 2017.

Peck said prosecution of Bonafed was barred by the statute of limitations in effect at the time of the alleged offense, which required that a criminal complaint be filed within two years of the victim’s 18th birthday — in this case, before 2002. He also said there were doubts that Bonafed would have been convicted should the case have gone to trail.

“The victim, the sole witness to the event, was interviewed by an investigator. The victim’s memory of the incident was unclear and inconsistent, making a successful prosecution of the alleged incident doubtful,” Peck said in a statement. “It is expected that the authority entrusted to prosecutors not be used to pursue a case where it is concluded a conviction cannot be obtained.”

The Greensburg Diocese will now conduct a canonical investigation, which involves examining the allegation in relation to church law, spokesman Jerry Zufelt said

“We expect it to be completed quickly,” he said.

Supporters of Bonafed, most of them former parishioners of his, came out in force at the “listening session” Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic held Nov. 8 at Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville.

“So many people stood up for Father Joe, the diocese had to cut them off,” said Chris DeCarlo-Parrendo, a lector at St. Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Export.

DeCarlo-Parrendo, of Murrysville, said she welcomes the diocesan investigation.

“I think it’s good that they do this, so they can absolutely clear this man and he can get on with his life,” she said, noting that she hopes Bonafed gets another parish assignment. “There are many people who need his homilies, who need his Masses. The diocese needs him, the church needs him. We need to have some good news in the church because not everyone is guilty.”

St. Edward’s cantor Joe Korpar, 87, of Herminie, said parishioners have been lighting votive candles and saying prayers for Bonafed since his suspension in August.

The Herminie parish has been relying on the Rev. Richard Ulam, of Seven Dolors Parish in Yukon, and Benedictine priests from Saint Vincent Archabbey in the intervening months, Korpar said.

“We’ve all missed Father Joe. We just wanted him to be back for Christmas,” Korpar said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.