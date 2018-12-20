Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

DA will not charge Greensburg Diocese priest accused of sexual abuse

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
The Rev. Joseph Bonafed
Diocese of Greensburg
The Rev. Joseph Bonafed

Updated 3 hours ago

The decision not to prosecute the Rev. Joseph Bonafed for alleged sexual abuse was met Thursday with sighs of relief and vindication by the priest’s former parishioners and defenders .

“The whole time he was accused of this, I knew in my heart Fr. Joe would not be capable of doing such a thing,” said Chet Collins, 54, of Export.

Collins, an usher at St. John de La Salle Parish in Delmont, said Bonafed brought him back to the Catholic Church after some time away. Bonafed served there from 2012-17.

“The love he had for his parish was just overwhelming,” Collins said. “He’s one of those guys, if God handpicks someone for the priesthood, he handpicked Father Joe.”

On Thursday, Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck announced that his office would not pursue a criminal case against Bonafed because a credible prosecution could not be supported.

The district attorney’s investigation was sparked by an allegation it received on Aug. 28 from the Greensburg Diocese saying that Bonafed had had “inappropriate contact with a minor” in 1991 or 1992. Bonafed was ordained to the priesthood in May 1992.

The report, which came from the alleged victim’s mother, prompted the diocese to relieve Bonafed of all duties at Holy Family Parish, West Newton, and St. Edward Parish, Herminie, where he had been serving since August 2017.

Peck said prosecution of Bonafed was barred by the statute of limitations in effect at the time of the alleged offense, which required that a criminal complaint be filed within two years of the victim’s 18th birthday — in this case, before 2002. He also said there were doubts that Bonafed would have been convicted should the case have gone to trail.

“The victim, the sole witness to the event, was interviewed by an investigator. The victim’s memory of the incident was unclear and inconsistent, making a successful prosecution of the alleged incident doubtful,” Peck said in a statement. “It is expected that the authority entrusted to prosecutors not be used to pursue a case where it is concluded a conviction cannot be obtained.”

The Greensburg Diocese will now conduct a canonical investigation, which involves examining the allegation in relation to church law, spokesman Jerry Zufelt said

“We expect it to be completed quickly,” he said.

Supporters of Bonafed, most of them former parishioners of his, came out in force at the “listening session” Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic held Nov. 8 at Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville.

“So many people stood up for Father Joe, the diocese had to cut them off,” said Chris DeCarlo-Parrendo, a lector at St. Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Export.

DeCarlo-Parrendo, of Murrysville, said she welcomes the diocesan investigation.

“I think it’s good that they do this, so they can absolutely clear this man and he can get on with his life,” she said, noting that she hopes Bonafed gets another parish assignment. “There are many people who need his homilies, who need his Masses. The diocese needs him, the church needs him. We need to have some good news in the church because not everyone is guilty.”

St. Edward’s cantor Joe Korpar, 87, of Herminie, said parishioners have been lighting votive candles and saying prayers for Bonafed since his suspension in August.

The Herminie parish has been relying on the Rev. Richard Ulam, of Seven Dolors Parish in Yukon, and Benedictine priests from Saint Vincent Archabbey in the intervening months, Korpar said.

“We’ve all missed Father Joe. We just wanted him to be back for Christmas,” Korpar said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me